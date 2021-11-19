Venom 3 and Ghostbusters 4 Movies Announced by Sony at CinemaCon

✖

In what shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, two of the most popular film franchises at Sony are getting new installments in the not-too-distant future. Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were two of the Soiny's biggest hits in 2021, so of course the studio is looking to expand on those stories and deliver new movies. Things were made official at CinemaCon 2022 on Monday.

ComicBook.com's own Cam Bonomolo was in attendance for Sony's panel on Monday night in Las Vegas. After revealing some footage of films like Bullet Train, The Woman King, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony shared a sizzle reel of other things to come over the next few years. That reel included title cards for Venom 3 and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will end up being the fourth film in that franchise.

At this time, no release dates have been given for either of those films, and there hasn't been any announcement about cast or crew. It seems like a no-brainer that Tom Hardy will be back for the third Venom installment.

The Ghostbusters franchise has been around for quite a while, and is a relatively proven hit with audiences, but the success of the Venom films was a nice surprise for Sony. The movie series has been an immensely popular one over the last few years, despite the negative reaction to the first Venom back in 2018.

"The critical reaction, I'm not going to lie, is a bummer just because you work so hard on something," Venom director Ruben Fleischer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And I know, having watched it with audiences, how much they enjoyed it. So, it was a little surprising to me how negative they were. And I do think it's unwarranted because the audiences, as you said, really loved the film. Otherwise, I don't think it would've been quite the success it was. So, it was disheartening, for sure, that it has this kind of association."

