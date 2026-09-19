First Look at Daniel Craig in the New Narnia Movie Makes the James Bond Star Almost Unrecognizable

Daniel Craig has been in a role like this before, ironically enough. He previously co-starred in The Golden Compass, based on Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials fantasy trilogy; ironically enough, a saga frequently called an antithesis to C.S. Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia. As Lord Asriel, he played a driven scientist, determined to travel to other worlds in the multiverse and ultimately — though the movie didn’t get around to revealing it — kill God. Now, in the actual new Narnia movie, The Magician’s Nephew, he plays Andrew, an aspiring magician who, if the movie follows the book, travels to other worlds in the multiverse and encounters God. God, in this case, being Aslan, a large lion voiced by Meryl Streep, whom Andrew has no chance in Charn of killing. But Jadis (Emma Mackey), the witch he ends up bringing into the fledgling world of Narnia, just might — if you’ve read or seen any version of The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe, which comes later chronologically, you know.

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Greta Gerwig is already making some notable changes to the source material. There’s the whole confusing deal about Meryl Streep voicing the divine male lion Aslan, and the director has described the movie as having a glam rock influence, with Aslan having David Bowie eyes, and witch Jadis a mirrored outfit. The timeframe has also moved forward, with the story set circa 1950 rather than the early 1900s, which means that any potential sequel movie based on the other books would no longer take place during World War II. As such, Andrew’s look has changed as well. He no longer looks like a Victorian era Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, as in the original illustrations. Yet he doesn’t look a lot like the Daniel Craig we know, either. A recently released image of Craig as Andrew has been released, and it has the James Bond actor unleashing his chameleon side, disappearing into the new version of this character.

From Suave Superspy to Mad Magician in Narnia

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Empire has the first look at Daniel Craig as Andrew in Narnia: the Magician’s Nephew, whose appearance is almost more mad scientist than wizard, in a room full of magnifying lenses. In the accompanying article, Craig describes him as someone who “gets overexcited about what could be, and therefore overlooks the people around him and the consequences of what he’s doing.” Gerwig is more blunt, calling him “the stupidest magician in the world” who can still do real magic.

EXCLUSIVE ✨



Daniel Craig is the magician of The Magician's Nephew in Greta Gerwig's Narnia.



“He gets overexcited about what could be," Craig tells Empire of the scheming sorcerer, "and therefore overlooks the people around him.”



READ MORE : https://t.co/QcD6ryJSAw pic.twitter.com/przpZpSMJh — Empire (@empiremagazine) September 18, 2026

To comic-book movie fans, his curly gray hair and brown labcoat may bring to mind Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner in the MCU, which may be fitting, as he’s about to unleash a monster, though it doesn’t come from himself. As in the case of Lord Asriel, it will take young children and their animal friends to set things right in the worlds.

With the lenses refracting light like lasers off of disco balls, Andrew’s lab fits that whole disco aesthetic, matching the ’70s rock vibe Gerwig cites as her inspiration. The book’s version would have had a more traditional, steampunk-esque workspace. Andrew here looks like he could as easily bust out some dance moves as pierce the boundaries of interplanetary portals. He gives new meaning to a term like far out, man. Andrew doesn’t show up again in later books, as The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe skips ahead four decades, so this is Craig’s moment to create an impression. Will he still refer to Jadis as “a dem fine woman,” or will his slang vernacular be updated? Aslan (and Greta Gerwig) only knows, for now.