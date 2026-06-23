First Look at Dreamworks’ New Fantasy Channels Family Guy & Anime – Watch the Forgotten Island Trailer

Forgotten Island is channeling Filipino culture, anime and even potential Family Guy inspirations for Dreamworks Animation, and the newest trailer for the upcoming feature film is teasing one of the most unique projects for the studio yet. Directed by Joel Crawford (who was previously seen with the well received Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) and Januel Mercado, Forgotten Island will be making its debut later this year as one of the more unique animated films in the studio’s pipeline that isn’t yet another sequel or franchise extension you’d find otherwise.

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Forgotten Island will be following two young girls in 1990s Philippines who promise to stay best friends for their entire lives. But after graduating high school, the two of them will soon be split apart. But before all of that can go down, the two of them are sucked into a strange world where they each start to lose memories of one another. You can check out the newest trailer for Forgotten Island below that Dreamworks Animation shared during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

When Does Forgotten Island Come Out?

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Forgotten Island will be making its debut in theaters on September 25th. Grammy award winning artist H.E.R and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein) star in the film as Jo and Raissa respectively, two young girls who become best friends as kids and remain close up through high school. When it’s revealed that Raissa is going to be moving to the United States, the two realize that their time together is coming to an end. But soon they’re brought to a magical new world inspired by Filipino mythology and culture.

There even seems to be a little anime in the mix thanks to characters like Raww (Dave Franco), and a major threat throughout this mysterious island as the two girls face the same kind of creatures that they had heard about growing up in their Filipino families such as The Dreaded Manananggal voiced by Lea Salonga. Now the two of them need to somehow escape from the island before forgetting everything about their lives together and losing their friendship forever.

What’s Special About Forgotten Island?

Courtesy of Dreamworks Animation

“We were always coming from our experience and personal journeys with our families, and I hope people connect with that,” director Januel Mercado told Variety ahead of its presentation during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this week. “A lot of my time in the Philippines was these summer vacations with my family that happened in the ’90s, so a lot of that organically carried over to the story. And again, it ties directly to my experience with my family in the Philippines.”

It’s a cool looking movie that emphasizes these cultural elements on a scale that animation really hasn’t seen. Coupled with the way that Dreamworks Animation as a studio has been pushing the boundaries of the kinds of stories that they like to tell, and it seems like there’s quite a lot of hope built into this one. It might be tougher for a unique film that’s not already an established brand these days, so there’s definitely hope that it can find its audience.

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