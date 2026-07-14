First Look at Hunt for Gollum Revealed As New Lord of the Rings Movie Starts Production

More than a decade after The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies seemingly ended the Middle-earth film series, the franchise is gearing up for its grand return. Scheduled for December 2027 is The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, a spinoff directed by Gollum himself, Andy Serkis. The film is an interquel set during the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, chronicling Gandalf and Aragorn’s attempt to track Gollum down after the old wizard learns Bilbo was in possession of the One Ring. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed the movie’s cast (including the new Aragorn actor), and now The Hunt for Gollum has hit another significant milestone. Cameras are rolling.

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On X, the official Warner Bros. account shared a video from the Hunt for Gollum set. Andy Serkis is decked out in his performance capture gear as he prepares to assume the role of Gollum once more. After Serkis says “Action!” in his signature Gollum voice, the video cuts to a sweeping shot of the New Zealand landscape, highlighting how Serkis and Co. are utilizing real locations as well. Check out the video in the space below:

The hunt is on. The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has officially started production. Only in theaters 17 December 2027. pic.twitter.com/AnDRFcnYSA — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) July 14, 2026

Can The Hunt for Gollum Be a Return to Form for Lord of the Rings?

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the landmark filmmaking achievements of the 21st century, with Return of the King winning a record-tying 11 Oscars (including Best Picture and Best Director). Since then, on-screen Middle-earth media has struggled to approach anything remotely close to those stunning heights. The Hobbit trilogy, while financially successful, received mixed reviews. Prime Video’s The Rings of Power series has proven to be divisive. Anime The War of the Rohirrim bombed at the box office. As such, fans aren’t entirely sure what to make of The Hunt for Gollum at this juncture. On one hand, it’s exciting to see Serkis back in his career-defining role; on the other, it’s hard to shake the feeling that this is a nostalgic cash grab on the part of the studio.

For his part, Serkis has been saying all the right things publicly, emphasizing how the goal of the creative team is to harken back to “the lore and the feel of the trilogy” while also offering fans some surprises. Joining Serkis behind the camera are the likes of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, all of whom were integral members of the creative team on the initial Lord of the Rings films. While some remain skeptical, there’s no denying these people are all passionate about the source material and understand the magnitude of what they’re attempting with The Hunt for Gollum. They know better than anyone what Lord of the Rings means to generations of moviegoers, and they’re going to do everything in their power to ensure Hunt for Gollum is a worthwhile addition. Serkis and Jackson even convinced Oscar winner Kate Winslet to come aboard, an encouraging sign for the project’s quality.

After the Hobbit movies, it’s understandable if some fans are skeptical about The Hunt for Gollum, but it’s important to keep in mind that these situations aren’t an apples to apples comparison. Development on The Hobbit was far more tumultuous, with Jackson taking over for original director Guillermo del Toro and an 11th hour decision to expand the series from two films to three. Things seem to have gone a lot smoother on The Hunt for Gollum. Serkis and Co. are only tackling a single film here, and they appear to have waited until a script was place before they rolled cameras. WB even pushed back The Hunt for Gollum‘s release date to give Serkis extra time on pre-production, ensuring things aren’t rushed.

The Hunt for Gollum is not a one off. WB has big plans for the Lord of the Rings franchise, enlisting Stephen Colbert to write The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past, which hasn’t been officially dated on the release calendar yet. If The Hunt for Gollum is successful, then the studio will have a clear path to further flesh the franchise out. These spinoffs appear to be tackling parts of the books that Jackson’s original trilogy didn’t cover, so perhaps they could be nice companion pieces that add extra depth to already compelling stories.

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