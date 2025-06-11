Andy Serkis Gives Hunt for Gollum Update That Should Reassure Lord of the Rings Fans

Director Andy Serkis shares an encouraging update for his upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Speaking with Collider to promote his new movie Animal Farm, Serkis discussed his return to Middle-earth. While admitting the creative team is still in the early stages of development, he stated prep work begins soon, ahead of principal photography commencing in early 2026. He’s looking forward to going back to New Zealand to shoot the film, which he believes will be similar in tone and style to the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“We’re very early on in the process. We’ve been talking about the film over the course of the last year,” Serkis said. “We’re about to start a period of prep in the next few months or so. We will be shooting in the early to mid-part of next year, I guess, and then it’ll be as long as it takes to shoot, which — it’s a sizable movie — all ready for a December 2027 release. I’m incredibly excited to go back and work with my friends and family in New Zealand and actually do something which is, I think, going to be surprising, and yet very much part of the lore and the feel of the trilogy. The sensibility of it will feel, I think, close to that, and yet we’re investigating in greater depth the character formerly known as Smeagol, but mostly known as Gollum.”

As Serkis alludes to, The Hunt for Gollum has been in development for a while. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. delayed the movie’s release date to December 2027, allowing Serkis and his crew more time to complete the project. As of this writing, Serkis is the only confirmed cast member, reprising his iconic role of Gollum. The filmmakers would be interested in bringing Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen back as Gandalf and Aragorn if the circumstances are right.

The Hunt for Gollum is an interquel set during the events of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. It chronicles Gandalf’s attempt to find Gollum after discovering Bilbo was in possession of the One Ring. The Hunt for Gollum is just one Lord of the Rings spinoff currently in development. Philippa Boyens has teased an unannounced project is also in the works.

Spinoffs can be a tricky proposition. For every one that adds some intriguing depth to the original work, there’s another that comes across as superfluous. The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most beloved film series of the century, so tweaking what many consider to be a perfect story has risks. Especially after the mixed reception to the Hobbit trilogy, some fans are probably wary about another return to Middle-earth. However, it sounds like Serkis has the right approach in mind. Emulating the spirit of the Lord of the Rings trilogy is a wise choice, and doing a deep dive on Gollum has potential to be a very fascinating hook. A fan-favorite supporting player in his previous appearances, this is an opportunity to further explore the enigmatic character, making a memorable franchise staple an even stronger presence.

Serkis obviously has a great understanding of Gollum and is very passionate about the material. Given his history with the Lord of the Rings franchise, he wouldn’t be taking on something like The Hunt for Gollum unless he was confident it was going to be a worthwhile addition to the series. The Hobbit trilogy was plagued by some behind-the-scenes turbulence, including Guillermo del Toro stepping down as director and the late choice to expand the series from two to three films. Serkis is taking his time and seems to have a firm plan in place before he even starts shooting. Hopefully, this means The Hunt for Gollum will be a return to form for the franchise when it opens in a couple of years.