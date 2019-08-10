First Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil TV Spot Released

Maleficent was one of the first live-action adaptations from Disney, though it was more of a reimagining than an adaptation. The film shed new light on who the character of Maleficent was, her motivations, and her ties to Aurora, the original focus of Sleeping Beauty. Those were all things that the original take on the Disney villain did not really have. Now Angelina Jolie is reprising the role in the sequel, and Disney has released a brand new TV spot for the anticipated sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which you can check out in the video above.

The TV spot doesn’t feature much in the way of new footage, but we do get more glimpses of the battle between Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Maleficent after Ingrith draws a line in the sand regarding Aurora. Maleficent doesn’t take that lightly, and thus begins a battle between the two sides with both Maleficent and Ingrith on the front lines, including that awesome shot of Ingrith wielding a crossbow.

Of course, things will only get more complicated once Maleficent learns she is not the only one of her kind, and there are quite a few questions we want answered as a result.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

The film stars Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Michelle Pfeiffer (Queen Ingrith), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Connal), Ed Skrein, Elle Fanning (Princess Aurora), Harris Dickinson (Prince Phillip), Juno Temple (Thistlewit), Lesley Manville (Fittle), Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass), and Sam Riley (Diaval), and you can check out the official description below.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after “Maleficent,” in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on October 18th.