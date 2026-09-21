Street Fighter Video Reveals a Dozen Iconic Game Moves Translated into Live-Action & Fans Are “So Ready”

Video game movies have been taking big swings at the box office in 2026. Zach Creggers’ Resident Evil is officially the most critically acclaimed video game movie of all time and has earned over $100 million in its opening weekend. However, another big video game movie, Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat II, struggled with both critics and box office earnings ($129.5 million against an $80 million budget). Now, there’s a third big video game movie that’s about to take its shot: Street Fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Street Fighter (2026) has released a new teaser, one that makes it clear that director Kitao Sakurai is a real fan of the games. We won’t just see iconic fighters from the Street Fighter video games: we’re going to see live-action imagery that is directly translated from the games, and this video below proves it!

Street Fighter (2026) Promo Compares Movie Imagery to Iconic Gaming Moments

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As the logline for the video reads: “From the game to the big screen, see the special moves come to life” in Street Fighter. The video certainly lives up to that promise, showcasing over a minute of spliced footage from different games and different fight sequences in the film. The settings, character costumes, and other details of the fights might be different, but the moves that are shown off are all pretty iconic and look awesome onscreen.

Judging from all the marketing, this new version of a Street Fighter movie is angling itself to be a light, campy celebration of the games, more so than a deep lore-filled franchise-starter. The cast includes prominent comedians, and the tone of Sakurai’s screenplay with T.J. Fixman is filled with humor. Not taking itself too seriously may be the smartest approach for Street Fighter: Resident Evil has been generating strong word of mouth in part because it bends more toward the horror-comedy end of things. Comedy, as a genre, has been making a steady resurgence at the box office (The Naked Gun, Scary Movie); with gaming movies also on an uptick, Street Fighter is perfectly poised to be a real knockout if it’s actually as fun as it looks.

What Is Street Fighter (2026) About?

Paramount – Legendary Pictures

As per the latest synopsis: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Even that synopsis is written in a way that lets you know the filmmakers are winking and grinning and not taking any of this too seriously. But will that translate into serious box office profits?

Street Fighter (2026) has a release date of October 16th.