Street Fighter Cast Reveals the Mortal Kombat Characters They Want to Fight, Now That a Crossover Movie Is Possible (Exclusive)

Street Fighter (2026) is set to hit theaters this month – the second big blockbuster film this year based on a classic 1990s fighting game. The other film was Mortal Kombat II, which was released in theaters back in summer; the promotional campaigns for both films ended up colliding in a (faux) public rivalry, and even some cast members and producers jumped in to trash-talk the competition.

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However, a lot has changed in a few short months: Street Fighter (a Paramount Pictures release) and Mortal Kombat II (a Warner Bros. Pictures release) have gone from being competitors to teammates, now that Paramount and Warner Bros. have merged and rebranded as “Skydance.” Instead of a fight for the box office, suddenly fans are wondering if a Street Fighter vs. Mortal Kombat crossover film could happen.

Street Fighter Cast Reveal Their Mortal Kombat Opponents Wishlist

Kano (Josh Lawson) vs. Guile (Cody Rhodes) – FIGHT!

During the press day for Street Fighter (2026), ComicBook’s Chris Killian had the chance to ask about the new Skydance merger and how the cast felt about facing the Mortal Kombat movie crew. More specifically, we asked, “If that were ever to happen. Which Mortal Kombat character would you want your character to fight?”

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has a starring role in Street Fighter as Guile, the United States Air Force Major (or Colonel) looking for payback against the evil M. Bison. As a character representing the might of the US military, Rhodes had a very specific Mortal Kombat character in his sights: “I want to fight Kano. Yeah, I just think Guile has always wanted to represent the USA the best he can, and there’s a lot of attitude because Kano’s swinging Australia, right? So I think I’d want to make it an international affair.”

Comedian and podcaster Andrew Schulz plays Dan Hibiki in Street Fighter, a comedic character who is the D-student of Gouken, the sensei who trained Ryu and Ken. “Listen, I want Scorpion,” Schulz said. “Just because I feel like Dan, when Scorpion’s like, ‘Get over here!’ and he would shoot the thing, Dan would be like, ‘I’ll just come, man. Like, you don’t need to do all that, like, snake stuff out of your hand.’ Yeah. We don’t need all that. I would love that.”

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DC movie alum David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight) plays Street Fighter‘s main villain, M. Bison, master of the crime syndicate Shadaloo. In Dastmalchian’s mind, M. Bison would immediately target the Mortal Kombat with an ego as big as his: “Oh, you know, I think Johnny [Cage], he’s got a big ego, and he’d want to come step in there, and he’d probably like, want me to make him a movie star in the world of shadow, and then I just destroy him. That would be really fun.”

Finally, actress Rayna Vallandingham plays Juli, one of the ladies in M. Bison’s elite female bodyguard squad, the Dolls. Vallandingham wanted Juli (one of the lesser-known Street Fighter characters) to stake her claim by taking down one of Mortal Kombat‘s heaviest hitters: “I want to go up against Sub-Zero. I want to see what he’s about to try to freeze my ass, see what happens. Coming for you, buddy!”

Will A Street Fighter vs. Mortal Kombat Crossover Movie Happen?

skydance

“Will it?” is a question that no one can answer. The one thing we can say is that now it can happen. Both movie franchises are owned by Skydance, and the studio is free to do whatever it wants with both IPs. If that means having them fight each other to boost box office revenue, so be it.

Mortal Kombat II earned a modest $129.5 million worldwide, against a budget of $80 million; a slight increase on the first film’s performance of $84 million worldwide against a budget of $55 million. The franchise has not exactly been a cash cow so far, so the studio could definitely be looking at ways to boost its box office appeal. Analysts state that Street Fighter‘s budget is $100+ million, which would require a box office take of several hundred million to be profitable. If it meets that goal, we expect a Street Fighter sequel (Round Two!) to get the greenlight; if it doesn’t earn well at the box office, a crossover between the two fighting games could be the move.

Street Fighter will be in theaters on October 16th. Be sure to watch our full interview with the cast on the ComicBook YouTube page!