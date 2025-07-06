This Is Still Florence Pugh’s Most Underrated Movie

Florence Pugh is one of the faces of Hollywood’s new generation of actors, but while she’s been killing it in big blockbusters from Midsommar to Dune: Part Two and Thunderbolts*, some of her movies have flown under the radar – which is a shame, especially when you look at Fighting with My Family. This is definitely one of her best performances, maybe even the most underrated. With a solid script, a really efficient cast, just the right amount of emotion, and a lead who carries the story with confidence, the film earned solid scores (83% from critics and 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes), but still didn’t get the widespread attention it truly deserves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even before the big awards and major roles, Pugh already showed she could own the screen in a movie that almost nobody puts on their favorites list. Fighting with My Family is based on a true story, following Saraya Bevis (Pugh), a young woman growing up in a wrestling-obsessed family, until she gets a shot to try out for WWE in the US. As she goes through intense training, rejection, and self-discovery, her brother Zak (Jack Lowden), who shares the same dream, ends up getting left behind – and that affects both of them in very different ways. But what really sets this movie apart is how it builds its characters in a raw, realistic way, flaws and all. Pugh’s performance isn’t obvious or over the top: she doesn’t try to be a hero or soften the character’s discomfort, and that makes everything feel real.

The actress nails the tone right away. Without exaggeration or spelling everything out, just through her presence and expressions. When her character feels out of place among fighters who look more like models than athletes, you can really feel the awkwardness. Instead of going for a predictable “overcoming adversity” arc, the script shows the emotional cost of trying to fit into a system that doesn’t just welcome you. There’s insecurity, anger, and moments where she wants to quit – and the film treats all that naturally. It gets that growing up isn’t about inspiring speeches, but the hard stuff you live through. That makes it easier for the audience to connect.

The supporting cast also works really well. Vince Vaughn, as the tough coach, isn’t your usual charming mentor. He’s blunt, harsh, sometimes even cruel, which helps build a world where the main character has to grow up fast. Lowden brings real vulnerability and frustration – his storyline is simple but strong enough to balance things out. And the family, with Nick Frost and Lena Headey as the parents, adds humor and heart without turning into caricatures. Sure, they’re exaggerated, but in a way that makes sense emotionally. They provide the right kind of relief for this story.

Another good thing is the movie doesn’t try to be bigger than it is, and that really matters. The direction is simple, straightforward, and focuses mostly on performances because that’s where it really wins. The fight scenes are well done but not flashy – the focus is on what’s emotionally at stake, not just the moves. When Pugh’s character steps into the ring at the end, you don’t just feel the fight’s tension, you feel the weight of everything she went through to get there. It’s the kind of moment that reminds you of Rocky, but not because the fight is huge, but because you know exactly what that win means. It’s not just about sports; it’s personal and earned step by step.

Still, Fighting with My Family is one of the most overlooked films in Pugh’s career, maybe because it doesn’t have the prestige of festival dramas or the buzz of blockbusters. It lives in that middle space people often ignore or don’t even know about, even though it delivers strong performances. Looking back, you can clearly see this movie showed what Pugh was really capable of. She made waves in big titles, but here it was obvious she could carry a movie on her own – with charm, timing, and intensity. It’s not a flashy role, but it’s definitely one of her most solid.

If Pugh is now seen as one of the best actresses of her generation, it’s unfair that this film isn’t part of that conversation. It doesn’t have the symbolic weight of Midsommar, the reach of Little Women, the intense impact of Don’t Worry Darling, or the spotlight of Marvel. But because it’s smaller and more grounded, it shows a side of her a lot of people miss: an actress who really gets how to build a character, grow with the story, and deliver more when you least expect it. That’s why Fighting with My Family is still the most underrated movie in her career, and it deserves way more attention.

Fighting with My Family is available to stream on Prime Video.