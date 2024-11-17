7 Best Movie Boxers

Boxing was very much in the headlines this week, but most people know the sport best in fiction, not real life. Boxing may not be the most popular sport in the world, but it makes a great subject for movies, particularly character-driven dramas. As we all cool off following Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, here’s a look at some of the best boxers to fight on the big screen.

Rocky Balboa (Rocky franchsie)

There would be no suspense in placing Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lower on this list – you knew he’d be here. Stallone starred in six Rocky films between 1976 and 2006, and reprised the role to play a coach in two out of the three Creed films. His portrayal of discipline and heart set the tone for many sports dramas to come, and it remains the integral to the popular conception of boxing for many people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adonis Creed (Creed)

Since 2015, Michael B. Jordan has played Rocky’s protoge Adonis Creed – also known as Adonis Johnson. He is the son of Rocky’s first big opponent, Apollo Creed, though he did not know his father and has no real support system. These movies are all about redemption and perseverance, and they have delighted fans whether they’re new to the franchise or returning.

Maggie Fitzgerald (Million Dollar Baby)

Hilary Swank played boxer Maggie Fitzgerald in the 2004 instant classic Million Dollar Baby. While many boxing movies set the stakes low and focus on one big match, this one explored Maggie’s ambition to go from amateur to professional – and all that comes with it.

Diana Guzman (Girlfight)

Girlfight has the distinction of being Michelle Rodriguez’s first film role, which explains why so many of her characters are tough and serious. It was written and directed by Karyn Kusama, who had just learned to box herself before taking on this project. This movie focuses particularly on the gender disparity in boxing and Diana’s fight to claim space in the ring no matter what.

Monroe Hutchen (Undisputed)

Boxing movies often include fighting outside the ring in their stories, but Undisputed took things one step further by depicting an entirely underground boxing scene inside an American prison. Wesley Snipes’ Monroe Hutchen is the long-time champion of this group before heavyweight champion George “The Iceman” Chambers (Ving Rhames) is convicted of sexual assault and incarcerated. While a bout between them seems inevitable, Monroe is an interesting character because he is quiet and humble, not seeking a confrontation or trying to prove himself.

Jack Murdock (Daredevil)

Marvel’s Daredevil is not a boxing story per se, but the sport is a foundational part of the character’s story. In the 2003 film adaptation, David Keith played Matt’s father Jack Murdock, a boxer who regrets getting entangled in organized crime. He did the part justice – especially for a movie that doesn’t get discussed much in today’s superhero landscape.

Apollo Creed (Rocky)

Finally, many lists rank the various enemies that Rocky and Adonis have fought over the years, but Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) stands above them all. He is the perfect foil for Rocky in the first film, and he gets time to develop in later movies as well. The friendship between Apollo and Rocky really exemplifies the spirit of camaraderie and self-improvement in all combat sports.