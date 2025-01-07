Florence Pugh Says She “Abused” Herself for This Critically Acclaimed Horror Movie

Florence Pugh recently opened up about the intense emotional toll of filming Ari Aster’s folk horror masterpiece Midsommar, revealing the extreme lengths she went to portray the grief-stricken Dani. During an appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the Oscar-nominated actress confessed she “abused” herself to deliver her haunting performance in the 2019 film. Her candid revelations offer a striking glimpse into the demanding nature of horror acting and highlight why her work in Midsommar remains one of the most compelling performances in modern horror cinema.

Midsommar is a masterpiece in contemporary horror cinema, with Pugh’s performance as its biggest triumph. The film follows Dani, a young woman grappling with unimaginable family tragedy who joins her distant boyfriend and his friends on a trip to Sweden for a once-in-90-year midsummer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat descends into a waking nightmare as the true nature of their hosts’ customs becomes horrifyingly clear. Pugh’s portrayal of Dani’s deteriorating mental state and eventual transformation earned widespread critical acclaim, establishing her as one of Hollywood’s most formidable young talents. However, as Pugh reveals, this achievement took a heavy toll.

“I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go,” Pugh explained on the podcast, reflecting on the emotional demands of the role. The actress also acknowledged the lasting impact of such intense method acting, adding, “I mean, the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘Alright, well, I can’t do that again ’cause that was too much.’” Despite the personal toll, Pugh stands by her commitment to Midsommar, stating, “I look at that performance and I’m really proud of what I did, and I’m proud of what came out of me. I don’t regret it.”

Pugh should definitely be proud of herself. The role marked a turning point in Pugh’s career, showcasing her ability to carry a film through intensely emotional scenes while maintaining believability in even the most surreal circumstances. Coming in the same year as her Academy Award-nominated performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Midsommar demonstrated Pugh’s remarkable range and cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young actors. Her unflinching portrayal of grief and trauma helped elevate the film beyond typical horror conventions, setting a new standard for psychological depth in the genre.

Midsommar’s Legacy Still Schoes in Hollywood

Midsommar’s release in 2019 confirmed the promise director Ari Aster showed with his debut Hereditary, leading to bigger projects like 2023’s Beau Is Afraid. For Pugh, the role showcased her ability to carry challenging material, paving the way for starring roles in blockbusters like Black Widow and critical darlings such as Don’t Worry Darling. The film’s unflinching exploration of grief, trauma, and toxic relationships has influenced countless films since, with many attempting to replicate its combination of bright visuals and psychological darkness.

Midsommar received widespread critical acclaim upon its release, particularly for Pugh’s central performance, which many considered Oscar-worthy despite the Academy’s historical reluctance to recognize horror films. While some viewers found the film’s deliberate pacing and 147-minute runtime challenging, its bold vision and Pugh’s raw emotional performance helped it become a commercial success, grossing over $47.9 million worldwide against a modest $9 million budget.

Midsommar is currently available for streaming on MAX.