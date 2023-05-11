Former Marvel Producer Teases MCU Deleted Scenes That Will Never Be Released

Marvel Studios has been making a killing for the past ten years, and it all started with Iron Man (2008). The studio has come a long way since Iron Man and has quickly become the highest-grossing franchise of all time. Over the past 15 years, Marvel Studios has put out 32 films, and there have been a ton of deleted scenes that have been released, but it seems that there are a few that probably won't ever see the light of day. In a new interview with Screen Rant, former Marvel Studios producer Jeremy Latcham revealed that there are some MCU deleted scenes that will never be released.

"There are still three or four deleted scenes from [Iron Man] that I don't think will ever be released because they were so bad," Latcham revealed. "I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like, 'Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?' And Kevin was like, 'No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don't know what we're doing. It'll be embarrassing if they see these scenes."

"But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don't think they've ever come out. Someone should look into it, but I don't think they've ever been seen. Tony is doing laundry for the captors, but he's really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit. It's so absurd. It's wild." the former Marvel Studios producer added.

The Fantastic Four Will Be Very Important in the MCU Going Forward

While updates on The Fantastic Four reboot have been few and far between, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed they will be an important part of the franchise going forward and updates will be coming sooner rather than later. Based on his remarks, we can likely expect the nature of the characters and their influence to span multiple entries in the overall mythology of the franchise.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania. The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four," Feige previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement for the future. "We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

