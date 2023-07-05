Somebody Figured out How Much Forrest Gump's Apple Stock Is Worth Today (It's a Lot)

Forrest Gump is a very, very rich man. In fact, one new investigative piece places the fictional runner as one of the Top 15 earners on Bloomberg's Billionaires index. Thinking back to the closing moments of the Oscar-winning hit, movie-goers may remember the character didn't have to worry about working because his friend Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise) invested some of their money into Apple stock. In the movie, it was said the duo purchased around three-percent of the then-fledgling company.

According to Benzinga, Gump's three-percent stake in Apple would be worth a whopping $90 billion in this day in age. With that amount, Gump and Dan would be the 13th richest people in the world.

Will there ever be a Forrest Gump 2?

According to Tom Hanks, there were some talks about a sequel after the immediate success of the original film. That said, the actor said any talks immediately died down.

"I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes," Hanks told the Happy Sad Confused podcast last fall. "And then we never…we said, 'Guys, come on.'"

At one point, Forrest Gump scribe Eric Roth said he worked on an idea for a sequel and even turned in a script. According to Roth, the script was turned into filmmaker Robert Zemeckis on the night before the September 11th attacks and the project quickly faltered thereafter.

"I want to start the movie literally two minutes after the end of the last one, with him on the bus bench waiting for his son to get home from school. But I turned in the script the night before 9/11," Roth told /Film at the time. "And we sat down, Tom and Bob [Zemeckis] and I, looked at each other and said, 'We don't think this is relevant anymore. The world had changed.' Now time has obviously passed, but maybe some things should just be one thing and left as they are."

Forrest Gump is streaming on both Paramount+ and The Roku Channel.