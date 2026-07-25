In Theaters 46 Years Ago, Movie Fans Could Watch the Two Greatest ’80s Comedies of the Decade in One Day

Lucky viewers could have gone to see two of the best and most influential comedy movies of the 1980s on the same day back in July 1980. It is always tough to tell which movies will succeed at the box office, as evidenced by the recent failure of 2026’s live-action Moana remake. However, it is even tougher to tell which movies will prove influential in the years after their release. Some blockbusters fare well but fail to inspire any imitators, while other hits are instantly copied and riffed on by other filmmakers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, there are two ‘80s comedies that clearly shaped the genre’s output throughout the ensuing decade, much like the Evil Dead franchise’s success shaped ‘80s horror. The parody movie Airplane was such a huge hit that its success effectively spelled the end of the disaster movie genre for over a decade, and its box office popularity spawned an entire sub genre of parody movies. Meanwhile, the anarchic gold comedy Caddyshack, released around the same time, kickstarted the careers of numerous comedy legends from the decade.

Airplane and Caddyshack Were In Theatres During The Same Month in 1980

Airplane was released on July 2, 1980, and the movie, directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zuckerberg, and Jerry Zucker, was a genuine box office miracle. Costing only $3.5 million to produce, Airplane earned a staggering $171 million at the box office, spawning legions of parody movies in the years that followed. Some, like Weird Al Yankovic’s underrated parody movie UHF, the Hot Shots franchise, and the Naked Gun movies, were underrated cult classics.

Others, like Wacko, National Lampoon’s Class Reunion, Pandemonium, Student Bodies, Bloodbath at the House of Death, Amazon Women on the Moon, or Cannibal Women in the Avocado Jungle of Death, perhaps deserved to be forgotten in the decades that followed. That said, there is still no denying the reality that Airplane was such a massive success that it spawned the entire parody movie sub genre, eventually even leading to the successful Scary Movie franchise two decades later.

Airplane and Caddyshack Both Shaped ‘80s Comedy Movies In Very Different Ways

Meanwhile, although Caddyshack had a very different comedy style to Airplane, the classic “Slobs vs Snobs” sports comedy was just as influential on the cinematic landscape of ‘80s comedy movies. Starring Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray, director Harold Ramis’s ensemble comedy focused on a group of underpaid caddies feuding with the wealthy owner of a golf club after the arrival of Dangerfield’s obnoxious tourist.

While Ramis himself went on to work on Ghostbusters, National Lampoon’s Vacation, and a host of other classic ‘80s comedies, Caddyshack also less directly influenced a string of subsequent “Slobs vs Snobs” comedies that borrowed its basic premise in new settings. 1986’s Dangerfield vehicle Back to School, 1984’s Revenge of the Nerds, 1981’s Stripes, and later hits like 1996’s Happy Gilmore all replicated this formula to varying degrees, with even the “stuffy bureaucrats versus slovenly antiheroes” plot of Ghostbusters borrowing from Caddyshack‘s success.

Funnily enough, the “Slobs vs Snobs” style became so popular that it was parodied itself in 2001’s cult classic Wet Hot American Summer, which fused the appeal of both of these ‘80s classics by offering viewers an Airplane-style parody of Caddyshack-style ’80s frat comedies. As such, although Airplane and Caddyshack’s official sequels felt perfunctory and, in the case of Caddyshack in particular, were outright weak in their writing, the two 1980 comedies remain some of the decade’s most influential contributions to the genre.