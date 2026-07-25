New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Now Officially Streaming After Leak & Other Release Troubles

Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially made its return with a brand new movie that you can now find streaming, and it’s been a very tough road to get to this point. Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is a brand new adventure from Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Avatar Studios that features a story set years after the end of the original TV series. Though it’s been exciting to see the lead up to its full premiere, it’s no secret that the film did not have the best luck behind the scenes.

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Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is now officially streaming with Paramount+ as of the time of this writing, and this release comes through some notable changes behind the scenes. Following a few delays during its production, a bump from its originally intended theatrical release to streaming, and its theft and leak online long before it was supposed to, the new Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise film is finally, officially, available to check out now.

What Happened to Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender?

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When it was first announced that original Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino formed Avatar Studios, fans were excited to see what kind of new projects could be on the way. The first effort turned out to be a new feature film that spent years in development for an intended release in theaters, and was delayed a few times from its originally scheduled dates. It was then bumped to its new exclusive with Paramount+ status as Paramount shifted their priorities for the franchise.

But while it was originally slated for a release with Paramount+ this October, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender was the victim of a major theft and the entire film was leaked online long before it was going to actually come out. This seemed to have shifted things even further with the film then getting its current July release in the weeks since the leak, but thankfully the official release has been getting enough support from critics and fans thus far despite all of these troubles.

What to Know for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

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Directed by Lauren Montgomery, Steve Ahn, and William Mata, original franchise creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino oversee the film as part of Avatar Studios, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender features older versions of Aang and the others from the original series with new voice actors in tow. The film stars Eric Nam as Aang, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zargoza as Sokka, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dionne Quan as Toph, and Dave Bautista as Tagah with Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ronny Chieng, and Ken Jeong in additional roles.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is only the first of the new projects coming our way from Avatar Studios as an official sequel TV series, Avatar: Seven Havens, is currently scheduled for a release with Paramount+ later this October. The studio is teasing that they also have a secret new project in the works, and while it might not be a new movie, it’s still exciting for those who want to see what’s coming from the studio next.

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