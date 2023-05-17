Frank Grillo Reveals the Time He Punched Ryan Reynolds in the Face

Ryan Reynolds has had a pretty prolific action movie career, and it picked up again when he released the first Deadpool movie. Reynolds has starred alongside some of the greatest action actors of all time, like Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Bridges, and even Frank Grillo. Reynolds most recently appeared alongside Grillo in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, where they are on opposite sides of the film. In one scene from The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Reynolds character is being interrogated by Grillo's character, and he gets punched in the face. Grillo recently appeared on Michal Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, and he reveals that he actually punched Reynolds in the face by accident while filming the sequel.

"I punched Ryan Reynolds in the face." There's a scene where it's Ryan [Reynolds], Sam [Jackson], and Selma [Hayek], and we have them tied up. Their hands are behind their back, and I'm coming in to interrogate him. I'm the detective, and he's doing his thing when he yaps, you know, and I punch him in the face, right? So, I take a swing, and he goes, 'Grillo, do not punch me in the face'. I go, 'Brother, I've been boxing since I was 11. I'm not going to punch you in the face. Just don't lean in.' First take, I clip him right in the chin."

What is Frank Grillo's Next Big Project?

Grillo will be featured next in James Gunn's upcoming DC Studios animated series Creature Commandos as the voice of Rick Flag Sr. and if previous comments are to be believed we will also see him as the live-action version of the character. Grillo recently spoke with ComicBook.com to reveal why he made the jump to DC from Marvel.

"They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it's so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did," Grillo told us. "I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f--king short amount of time, I think there's more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC."

What is Ryan Reynolds' Next Film?

Reynolds is set to reprise the titular role in the upcoming third Deadpool movie that will star he and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine as well as introduce those characters into the MCU. So far, plot details for the third Deadpool flick are unknown but it's rumored to have something to do with the multiverse. Some reports have even revealed that the movie may not even be called Deadpool 3. Still, Deadpool scribe Rhett Reese says Marvel Studios is allowing filmmakers to keep the movie rated R in line with the franchise's previous two movies.

"Don't worry about that, they've been very supportive with regard to that," Reese recently revealed to Den of Geek. "Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we'll hear at some point, 'Maybe not that joke.' But I think they've been incredibly supportive of what we're doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they've seen the success and they've had their own even greater success. So hopefully it'll be a marriage made in heaven. But we've definitely got their support, and that's a great thing to feel."

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in October 24, 2024!

