Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will team up in the upcoming Netflix movie Red Notice. Empire Magazine has a new look at the trio of stars as they appear in the film. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on the films Skyscraper and Central Intelligence, directs the movie. “I mean, talk about charisma,” he tells the magazine. "So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? “I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson's federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds' art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber says. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

(Photo: Netflix)

Red Notice had been set for theatrical release from Universal Pictures. Netflix acquired the film from the studio in 2019 and set it for an exclusive release on the streaming platform.

“With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience," Johnson said at the time. "Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale. As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can’t wait to shoot. The fun we’re gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly - the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries - all at the same moment.”

Red Notice debuts on Netflix on November 12th.