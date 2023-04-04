Frank Grillo Confirms DC Role, Doesn't See Marvel Return (Exclusive)

After weeks of teasing his followers on social media, Captain America: Civil War star Frank Grillo has confirmed he's joining the DC Universe. In an exclusive chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of One Day as a Lion, Grillo's disappointment with how his MCU character Brock Rumlow, the iconic Cap villain better known as Crossbones, was treated was a reason why he opted to sign on for a role with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios.

"They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it's so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did," Grillo tells us. "I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f--king short amount of time, I think there's more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC."

Grillo and Ron Perlman attended the red carpet premiere of Shazam!: Fury of the Gods amid speculation the actors were cast in DC's Creature Commandos. The actor then continued fueling speculation after the premiere by sharing news clippings of the premiere coverage. You can see our chat with Grillo above.

Who are the Creature Commandos?

Created by Jeff Lemire and Ibraim Roberson, Nina Mazursky was a scientist for S.H.A.D.E. whose life and marriage fell apart after losing her young daughter to a terminal illness. She created the Creature Commandos, and at first ended up squaring off against The Atom. That first generation of creatures was unstable, and had to be imprisoned in a microscopic prison called The Zoo, but Nina created a second generation of Creature Commandos, which turned out to be the heroes she fights alongside now. Including herself in the experiment, she was transformed into an amphibious genius in a special suit.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. One Day as a Lion is in select theaters now before its wide digital release on April 7th.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!