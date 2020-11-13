Freaky Movie Gets Official On-Demand Release Date

✖

Blumhouse Productions' latest film, Freaky, opened in select theaters earlier this month, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, most horror fans weren't able to check out the adventure, though the film has been confirmed to be hitting Premium VOD platforms on December 4th. Blumhouse is no stranger to releasing their highly anticipated films on such platforms, having already released The Invisible Man and The Hunt through such means earlier this year, with Freaky merely being their latest exciting offering. While fans knew it would only be a matter of weeks after its theatrical release before it would hit home video, fans have merely had to guess what its exact date to hit PVOD would be. Check out Freaky on December 4th.

The new film is described, "17-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

While many of this year's blockbuster films have been delayed by months, Freaky landed in select theaters and often dominated the box office. This wasn't only due to a lack of competition, but also thanks to it being one of the best-reviewed horror films of the year, with it sitting at 84% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

With the film now coming to streaming services, even more fans will be able to check out the exciting and unconventional slasher.

Check out Freaky when it lands on Premium VOD services on December 4th.

