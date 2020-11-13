Freaky: New Trailer Released by Blumhouse

What if you accidentally swapped bodies with a notorious serial killer? That bizarre question is the exact premise of Freaky, the latest horror flick from Blumhouse and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. The new slasher comedy is going to be released in theaters in November, and Universal has released a new, extended look for fans to check out. The new footage follows the initial trailer for the film, which was released online earlier this month. You can take a look in the video above!

Freaky sees Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn swap bodies, ultimately forcing a grown man/serial killer to team up with a couple of high school students in order to stop the lethal force that has now taken the form of a teenage girl.

Here's the official synopsis for Freaky:

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

Landon directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Michael Kennedy. Jason Blum produced while Couper Samuleson and Jeanette Volturno executive produced.

What did you think of the new footage for Freaky? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie next month? Let us know in the comments!

Freaky arrives in theaters on November 13th.