Stephen King Endorses Blumhouse's Freaky Star Vince Vaughn for an Academy Award Nomination

Blumhouse is teaming up with Happy Death Day director, Christopher Landon, once again for Freaky! However, instead of the ole Groundhog Day formula, Freaky is taking the route of Freaky Friday and it looks like a blast. The first trailer for the movie dropped today and features Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn as a teenage girl and a serial killer who swap bodies. Vaughn became a trending topic on Twitter thanks to the trailer, which got a glowing endorsement from horror icon Stephen King.

“Based on the trailer of FREAKY, Vince Vaughn has GOT to get nominated for an Academy Award. This looks f*cking AWESOME,” King wrote. You can check out the tweet below:

Here's the official synopsis for Freaky:

"Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

What do you think of the first trailer for Freaky? Do you agree with King's take? Let us know in the comments!

Freaky arrives in theaters on Friday (of course), November 13th.