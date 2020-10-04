Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Trolls Movies Pushing Back Release Dates In New Teaser

Movie theaters are struggling to remain open as one tentpole movie after another pushes back its release date. Ryan Reynolds is bringing some fun to the situation with the new teaser trailer for Free Guy. The teaser announces the full trailer releases on Monday. In it, film's director, Shawn Levy, and cast -- Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar -- remotely recording some promo lines for alternative release dates. They cover everything from Christmas Day, to New Year's, to "a" Fourth of July, to Mars in retrograde. By the end, Reynolds thinks they've covered any release date for the next 50 years or so. You can watch it above.

In Free Guy, Reynolds plays a bank teller named Guy, who realizes he's a background character in an open-world video game that will soon go offline. In a recent interview, Keery compared the movie to Jim Carrey's 1998 hit The Truman show, with a few other influences thrown into the mix.

"That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, 'Yeah, it's Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,'" Keery said. "Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He's like, the nicest dude I've ever met in my entire life."

Reynolds also compared the movie to Back to the Future. He said Free Guy is "an updated version of Back to the Future for this generation. It really felt like Back to the Future. It was imbued with all of that same sort of wish fulfillment, action-adventure, little elements of sci-fi and supernatural, so for us, it felt really timely." Reynolds has also said that Free Guy his favorite movie that he's ever made.

In describing the movie, Levys said, "On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who's a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that's weird and not normal," Levy said. "Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless."

Free Guy opens in theaters on December 11th (or maybe on another date?).