Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Breaks Down Movie’s Epic Hidden Cameos

✖

After many pandemic delays, Ryan Reynolds' newest action-comedy has finally hit theatres. Free Guy follows Reynolds as Guy, an NPC in a multiplayer game world who starts to realize he can affect the world and the people in it. There's also a star-studded supporting cast that includes Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Lil Rel Howery. In addition to the top-billed cast, the movie also features some epic cameos. Warning: Cameo Spoilers Ahead! There are some appearances you definitely would have noticed, for example, Chris Evans, who is seen towards the end of the film reacting to Guy using Captain America's shield. However, there are some other subtle appearances that may have passed you by. During a recent press conference with Reynolds, ComicBook.com asked about Evans' cameo and Reynolds talked about getting some big names to appear in the film.

"The thing I will always... There's so much that's been written about the film industry and show business in Hollywood and so much... You read so many things that are just so utterly terrible about that industry and the people in it. Largely true. But there is actually a community there that is real. And there are a lot of people within that community that are wonderful. And the thing I'll never take for granted is the idea that you can be shooting a movie that big, like Free Guy, and call someone up and just be like, 'Is there any way you'd maybe jump in and do this little cameo?' Chris [Evans] happened to live in Boston was like, 'I'll be there in five minutes,'" Reynolds shared

Reynolds added, "I mean, it wasn't even a... He didn't ask what it was. I could've said it's the most graphic nude scene you will ever do in your life. But he didn't even ask. He just showed up. He was there. We had him shot in and out in less than five minutes. He required nothing. He just was like, 'For the love of the game.' And I've known Chris for probably 10 years now. And so that was great."

"And then there's a whole bunch of other cameos you might not have noticed. Hugh Jackman's in there. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's in there. John Krasinski's in there. Who am I leaving out? Hugh Jackman. That guy. Little cameos here and there. And another cameo, which was one of my favorites, is Jodie Comer, who is singing 'Fantasy' in the third act of the movie. There's this moment in the movie where you hear this really ethereal, beautiful voice come in covering Mariah Carey's 'Fantasy' in a downtempo way. That was Jodie, who was at the last second... I remember texting her. I was like, 'Would you ever be open to singing the song in the movie?' And she was just like, 'Yep. I'm in.' And she went and did it. It was great."

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.