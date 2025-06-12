Most Friday the 13th Movies Are Now Streaming Free

When it comes to slasher movie franchises, few are as beloved or as long-running as the Jason Voorhees-starring Friday the 13th series. The hockey-masked slasher franchise released 12 movies from two different studios over the course of 29 years. It’s been a bit stagnant for a while, thanks to its complicated rights issues, but Friday the 13th has never drifted from the horror spotlight. As they wait for something new from the franchise (a prequel series is in the works at Peacock), the longtime Friday fans have an opportunity to revisit many of the Jason films they love so much.

June saw Pluto TV add the majority of the Friday the 13th franchise to its lineup, making those movies completely free for anyone to stream. The only caveat, of course, is that you’ll have to sit through a few ads.

Pluto TV brought all of the Paramount-released Friday the 13th movies to the streaming lineup at the start of the month, which accounts for a whopping two-thirds of the Jason Voorhees franchise. Paramount’s entries account for the first eight films in the series: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th: Part 3, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

So if you’re wanting to binge through the Jason movies from start to finish, Pluto has you mostly covered. The only films missing from the free streamer’s lineup are Jason Goes to Hell, Jason X, Freddy vs. Jason, and the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

New Horror Movies on Pluto TV

There are now eight new slashers on Pluto TV’s free streaming lineup, but those films are far from the only new horror titles that were added to the service at the start of June. Below, you can check out all of the horror and horror-adjacent movies that came to Pluto TV on June 1st.

Anaconda

Angel Heart

April Fool’s Day

Attack the Block

Crawl

The Dead Zone

Domestic Disturbance

Eve’s Bayou

Fatal Attraction

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th Part 2

Friday the 13th: Part 3

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Halloween VII: Resurrection

Hollow Man

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

Memento

Mommie Dearest

Murder on the Orient Express

The Night Clerk

The Phantom

Practical Magic

Running Scared

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Sinister

Spell

The Stepford Wives

Trapped (2002)

28 Days Later

Warm Bodies

