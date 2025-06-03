Pluto TV: Every Free Movie Added in June 2025

The movie lineup on Pluto TV changes on a monthly basis, constantly keeping the roster of free movie channels fresh for viewers. The month of June began over the weekend and brought with it another movie overhaul for Pluto TV. The free streaming service added hundreds of titles to its roster, some of which have been available before, and some that hadn’t previously appeared.

The first four Indiana Jones movies are back on Paramount+ as part of its summer movie push, along with the first eight Friday the 13th films and every Star Trek feature. Other big titles include Interstellar, Beverly Hills Cop, Small Soldiers, and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

You can check out the full list of Pluto TV’s June movies below!

Accident Man

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday

Across The Universe

Adaptation

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

American Gigolo

American Hustle

Amistad

Anaconda

Angel Eyes

Angel Heart

Angela’s Ashes

Approaching The Unknown

April Fool’s Day

Armored

The Art of War

Art Of War II, The: Betrayal

Art Of War III, The: Retribution

Attack The Block

Babel

Back To School (1986)

Bebe’s Kids

Becoming Jane

Begin Again

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

The Big Boss

Bleeding Steel

Boondock Saints

Bound

Boyz N’ The Hood

Bride & Prejudice

The Brothers Grimm

Caddyshack

Chaplin

The Cider House Rules

Clear And Present Danger

Clerks II

Clerks III

Cliffhanger

Clueless

Come Away

Coming To America

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Corner Office

Crank

Crank 2 High Voltage

Crawl

Curse Of The Pink Panther

Date And Switch

Days Of Thunder

The Dead Zone

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Pretty Things

Doc Hollywood

Domestic Disturbance

Donovan’s Reef

The Doors

Dope

Double Team

Downsizing

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story

Drive (2011)

Drive Angry 3d

Drop Zone

Eagle Eye

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Equilibrium

Eve’s Bayou

Evolution

Fatal Attraction

Father Goose

The Fifth Element

The Firm

Fist Of Fury

Florence Foster Jenkins

Footloose (1984)

Forces Of Nature

Four Brothers

Free State Of Jones

Friday the 13th Parts 1-8

The Friends Of Eddie Coyle

Funny About Love

Galaxy Quest

Game Of Death

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

Get The Gringo

Ghost Town

Girl In Progress

The Girl In The Spider’s Web

The Girl Next Door

Gone Baby Gone

Good Burger

Good Will Hunting

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Halloween VII: Resurrection

Happily

Hard Rain

He Said, She Said

Heat

Hey Arnold! The Movie

The High And The Mighty

Hit & Run

Hollow Man

Hollywood Homicide

Hondo

Hot Pursuit

Houseboat

Hugo

Hustle & Flow

I Don’t Know How She Does It

In Too Deep

Indecent Proposal

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom

Indiscreet (1958)

Instant Family

Interstellar

Jack Reacher

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

John Carpenter’s Escape From L.A.

John Henry

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kickboxer

Kickboxer 4: The Aggressor

Kickboxer II (The Road Back)

Kids In The Hall Brain Candy

King Kong (1976)

Kiss The Girls

Labor Day

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Last Action Hero

Layer Cake

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

The Legend Of Hercules

Long Story Short

Major League

Mansfield Park

Margot At The Wedding

Memento

Mommie Dearest

The Mortal Instruments

Most Wanted

A Most Wanted Man

Murder On The Orient Express

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Friend Irma

My Friend Irma Goes West

New Jack City

The Night Clerk

No Strings Attached

Not Fade Away

O (Othello)

Only The Brave

Overboard (1987)

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Passenger 57

Patriot Games

Payback

Pet Sematary (1989)

The Phantom

Playing By Heart

Playmobil

Pompeii (2014)

Popeye

Practical Magic

The Prince And Me

Purple Rain

The Queen

Rachel Getting Married

Raiders Of The Lost Ark

Rat Race (2001)

Rat Race, The (1960)

Real Life (1979)

The Return Of The Pink Panther

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Rio Lobo

Rules Of Engagement

Runaway Jury

Running Scared (2006)

The Score

Shakespeare In Love

She’s All That

Shooter (2007)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Shutter Island

Silence

Silent Hill

Sinister

Small Soldiers

Snatch (2000)

Soapdish

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Son Of The Pink Panther

The Sons Of Katie Elder

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

The Space Between Us

Spell

The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

St. Elmo’s Fire

Stand By Me

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stealth

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Strange Wilderness

Summer School

Teaching Mrs. Tingle

Tears Of The Sun

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

Terminator: Dark Fate

The Grey

The Name Of The Rose

Three Days Of The Condor

Timeline

Titanic

To Catch A Thief

Trail Of The Pink Panther

Transformers

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen

Trapped (2002)

Tropic Thunder

True Colors

The Tuxedo

2 Days In The Valley

28 Days Later

Twisted (2004)

Undisputed

Universal Soldier

Universal Soldier: The Return

The Untouchables

Up In Smoke

Urban Cowboy

Waiting…

Warm Bodies

The Way Of The Dragon

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

When Worlds Collide

Wild Things

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Wood

xXx

xXx: State of the Union

Young Adult