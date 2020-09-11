Original Friday the 13th Headed to Theaters in October for 40th Anniversary

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of major horror movies change their release strategies, with some highly anticipated projects even being pushed into next year, but in honor of the original Friday the 13th celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, fans will be able to check out the film on the big screen at select theaters in October. In addition to audiences getting to see a restored and remastered version of the film, there will also be a special behind-the-scenes featurette accompanying the film that explores the gruesome special effects that the film is famous for. You can head to Fathom Events to see participating theaters in October.

One of the most popular horror franchises of all time celebrates 40 years, with the original terrifying film that started it all, restored and remastered on the big screen. In this still-scary shocker, the new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake. Years ago, a young boy named Jason Voorhees drowned, and a series of vicious murders occurred thereafter. Despite locals’ warnings that the place has a death curse, the new crew continues on to relaunch the camp. One by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be, as they are stalked by a violent killer.

Event attendees will also be treated to a special featurette, Secrets Galore Behind the Gore. Join revolutionary special-effects and makeup artist Tom Savini for a look at some of the groundbreaking gory great moments in the original Friday the 13th.

Not only will these upcoming screenings be one of the only horror films audiences will get to see on the big screen anytime soon, but it might be the only chance to see any Friday the 13th in a movie theater for the foreseeable future.

The most recent attempt to bring a new installment to life was in 2017, though that project was ultimately scrapped and was followed by a complicated legal battle regarding ownership of the franchise. The original film was conceived by Sean S. Cunningham, though he hired Victor Miller to write the script and expand on his rough outline. Given the massive success of the franchise, Miller sought more ownership over the brand, a claim which Cunningham disputes. The court previously ruled in favor of Miller, but Cunningham appealed the decision and an official resolution has yet to be found.

Head to Fathom Events for more details on the Friday the 13th screenings in October.

