Friday the 13th Complete Collection Blu-ray Details Unveiled

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the very first Friday the 13th movie, which kicked off a franchise that has stood the test of time. Jason Voorhees has become a horror icon over the years and Friday the 13th stands out as one of the most recognizable and beloved slasher series in history. To celebrate its four decades of existence, Friday the 13th is getting a special collection from Scream Factory this October, collecting all 14 movies featuring Jason, along with a horde of special features. The Friday the 13th Collection arrives on Blu-ray on October 13th (unfortunately, not a Friday) and will consist of 16 total discs. 14 of the discs contain the films and their specific features, while the two bonus discs are filled with additional features. The lineup includes all 12 of the original movies, from Friday the 13th to Jason X, as well as the 2009 reboot and Freddy Vs. Jason. One of the most anticipated special features in the entire collection is the highly-talked-about uncut gore footage from Friday the 13th Part 2. There will also be some deleted scenes from the various films. The Friday the 13th Collection is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $132.99. You can check out the full list of special features on each disc below. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disc 1 FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

U. S. Theatrical Trailer

International Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

U.S. Radio Spots

U.K. Radio Spot

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 2 FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – UNCUT VERSION Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW restored original mono track

Audio Commentary by director Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Victor Miller, actresses Adrienne King and Betsy Palmer, composer Harry Manfredini, editor Bill Freda and assistant editor

Jay Keuper, hosted by Peter M. Bracke

Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th

The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham

Friday the 13th Reunion Panel

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1

Disc 3 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2 Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW restored mono track

NEW Slashed Scenes – the long-awaited uncut gore footage!

NEW Audio Commentary with actress Amy Steel, filmmaker Thommy Hutson and author Peter M. Bracke

NEW Audio Commentary with actors Russell Todd, Kirsten Baker, Bill Randolph, Lauren Marie-Taylor, Stu Charno and author Peter M. Bracke

NEW My Life with Ginny – a conversation with actress Amy Steel, moderated by Justin Beahm

Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book

Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 2

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

U.S. Theatrical Trailer

Japanese Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 4 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3 Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative for both the 2-D and 3-D versions of the film

NEW restored mono track

NEW Blu-Ray 3-D version of the film (To watch the 3D version, you must have a fully capable 3D TV and 3D blu-ray player)

Audio Commentary with actors Dana Kimmell, Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, and Richard Brooker

Fresh Cuts: 3-D Terror

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 3

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 5 FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative

NEW restored mono track

Audio Commentary by director Joe Zito, screenwriter Barney Cohen and editor Joel Goodman

Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

Slashed Scenes with audio commentary by director Joseph Zito

Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

The Lost Ending

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 4

Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Radio Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 6 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW restored mono track

NEW Audio Commentary with Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, Tiffany Helm and author Peter M. Bracke

NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch

Audio Commentary by director/co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, actors John Shepherd and Shavar Ross

Lost Tales of Camp Blood – Part 5

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II

New Beginnings: The Making of Friday the 13th Part V

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 7 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW restored stereo track

NEW Audio Commentary with Thom Mathews, Vincent Guastaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, C.J. Graham and author Peter M. Bracke

NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green, Joe Lynch and writer/director Tom McLoughlin

Audio Commentary with writer/director Tom McLoughlin

Audio Commentary With writer/director Tom McLoughlin, actor Vincent Guastaferro and editor Bruce Green

Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 6

The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III

Jason Lives: The Making of Friday the 13th: Part VI

Meeting Mr. Voorhees – alternate ending storyboards

Slashed Scenes

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Disc 8 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW restored stereo track

Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actor Kane Hodder

Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actors Lar Park Lincoln and Kane Hodder

Jason’s Destroyer: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VII

Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis

Makeover by Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**

Slashed Scenes with introduction

Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 9 FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – SDH

Audio Commentary with director Rob Hedden

Audio Commentary with actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett and Kane Hodder

New York Has A New Problem: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan

Slashed Scenes

Gag Reel

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 10 JASON GOES TO HELL – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Posters and Behind-the-Scenes Gallery

Disc 11 JASON GOES TO HELL – UNCUT VERSION Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 2K scan of the interpositive with HD inserts

NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus

NEW The Gates of Hell – an interview with director Adam Marcus

NEW Jason vs. Terminator – Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams

NEW Über-Jason – an interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason

NEW Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke

Additional TV footage with NEW optional Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke

Disc 12 JASON X Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH

NEW 2K scan of the interpositive

NEW Introduction by Kane Hodder

NEW Audio Commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter M. Bracke

NEW Outta Space: The Making of JASON X – featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer

NEW In Space No One Can Hear You Scream – an interview with writer Todd Farmer

NEW Kristi is A Headbanger – an interview with actress Kristi Angus

NEW Jason Rebooted – Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X

Audio Commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham

The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees – a documentary on the history of Jason

By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X – Making-of/production documentary

Club Reel

Vintage cast and crew interviews

Behind-the-Scenes footage

Electronic Press Kit – cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Movie Stills Gallery

Disc 13 FREDDY VS. JASON Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 EX – English SDH

Audio Commentary by director Ronny Yu, actors Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger

21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including the Original Opening and Ending with optional commentary by director Ronny Yu and executive producer Douglas Curtis

Genesis: Development Hell

On Location: Springwood Revisited

On Location: Cabin Fever

Art Direction: Jason’s Decorating Tips

Stunts: When Push Comes to Shove

Make-up Effects: Freddy’s Beauty Secrets

Visual Effects Exploration

My Summer Vacation: A Visit to Camp Hackenslash

Pre-fight press conference at Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas

Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 14 FRIDAY THE 13th (2009) Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 – English SDH

Terror Trivia Track with Picture-In-Picture featuring comments from the cast and crew

The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees – a look at the making of Friday the 13th

Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – remembering the groundbreaking original movie

Slashed Scenes

Disc 15 BONUS DISC 1: NEW Crystal Lake Confidential – an interview with producer/director Sean S. Cunningham

NEW Machete Memories – an interview with producer/director Steve Miner

NEW Chicago to Connecticut: The Early Career of Harry Manfredini – an interview with composer Harry Manfredini

NEW The Magic Keyboard – Harry Manfredini on scoring Friday the 13th

NEW Blood Types – an interview with actor Harry Crosby

NEW Once Speared, Twice Shy – an interview with actor Bill Randolph

NEW Back to Camp: The Locations of Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2 hosted by Michael Gingold

NEW It Came from the Vaults – an interview with La-La Land Records’ Matt Verboys and Michael V. Gerhard and composer Harry Manfredini

NEW Finding Friday: On Location of the Friday the 13th Films

The Friday the 13th Chronicles – an 8-part featurette on the first 8 films

Secrets Galore Behind the Gore – a 3-part featurette on the makeup effects of Part 1, Part 4 and Part 7

Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!

Tales from the Cutting Room Floor

Friday the 13th artifacts and collectibles

Jason Forever – Q & A with Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham and Kane Hodder

Legacy of the Mask

Slasher Films: Going for the Jugular

The Friday the 13th Playing Cards Still Gallery

