Friday the 13th Complete Collection Blu-ray Details Unveiled
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the very first Friday the 13th movie, which kicked off a franchise that has stood the test of time. Jason Voorhees has become a horror icon over the years and Friday the 13th stands out as one of the most recognizable and beloved slasher series in history. To celebrate its four decades of existence, Friday the 13th is getting a special collection from Scream Factory this October, collecting all 14 movies featuring Jason, along with a horde of special features.
The Friday the 13th Collection arrives on Blu-ray on October 13th (unfortunately, not a Friday) and will consist of 16 total discs. 14 of the discs contain the films and their specific features, while the two bonus discs are filled with additional features. The lineup includes all 12 of the original movies, from Friday the 13th to Jason X, as well as the 2009 reboot and Freddy Vs. Jason.
One of the most anticipated special features in the entire collection is the highly-talked-about uncut gore footage from Friday the 13th Part 2. There will also be some deleted scenes from the various films.
The Friday the 13th Collection is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $132.99. You can check out the full list of special features on each disc below.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.
Disc 1
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono – English SDH
NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
U. S. Theatrical Trailer
International Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot
U.S. Radio Spots
U.K. Radio Spot
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Disc 2
FRIDAY THE 13TH (1980) – UNCUT VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
NEW restored original mono track
Audio Commentary by director Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Victor Miller, actresses Adrienne King and Betsy Palmer, composer Harry Manfredini, editor Bill Freda and assistant editor
Jay Keuper, hosted by Peter M. Bracke
Fresh Cuts: New Tales from Friday the 13th
The Man Behind the Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
Friday the 13th Reunion Panel
Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 1
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Disc 3
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 2
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
NEW restored mono track
NEW Slashed Scenes – the long-awaited uncut gore footage!
NEW Audio Commentary with actress Amy Steel, filmmaker Thommy Hutson and author Peter M. Bracke
NEW Audio Commentary with actors Russell Todd, Kirsten Baker, Bill Randolph, Lauren Marie-Taylor, Stu Charno and author Peter M. Bracke
NEW My Life with Ginny – a conversation with actress Amy Steel, moderated by Justin Beahm
Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
Friday’s Legacy: Horror Conventions
Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 2
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
U.S. Theatrical Trailer
Japanese Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Radio Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Poster and Lobby Cards Gallery
Disc 4
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART 3
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative for both the 2-D and 3-D versions of the film
NEW restored mono track
NEW Blu-Ray 3-D version of the film (To watch the 3D version, you must have a fully capable 3D TV and 3D blu-ray player)
Audio Commentary with actors Dana Kimmell, Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, and Richard Brooker
Fresh Cuts: 3-D Terror
Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 3
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Radio Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Disc 5
FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE FINAL CHAPTER
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 4K scan from the original camera negative
NEW restored mono track
Audio Commentary by director Joe Zito, screenwriter Barney Cohen and editor Joel Goodman
Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
Slashed Scenes with audio commentary by director Joseph Zito
Jason’s Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
The Lost Ending
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 4
Jimmy’s Dead Dance Moves
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot
Radio Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Disc 6
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART V: A NEW BEGINNING
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW restored mono track
NEW Audio Commentary with Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, Tiffany Helm and author Peter M. Bracke
NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green and Joe Lynch
Audio Commentary by director/co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, actors John Shepherd and Shavar Ross
Lost Tales of Camp Blood – Part 5
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
New Beginnings: The Making of Friday the 13th Part V
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Poster and Lobby Cards Gallery
Disc 7
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VI: JASON LIVES
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW restored stereo track
NEW Audio Commentary with Thom Mathews, Vincent Guastaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, C.J. Graham and author Peter M. Bracke
NEW Fan Audio Commentary by filmmakers Adam Green, Joe Lynch and writer/director Tom McLoughlin
Audio Commentary with writer/director Tom McLoughlin
Audio Commentary With writer/director Tom McLoughlin, actor Vincent Guastaferro and editor Bruce Green
Lost Tales from Camp Blood – Part 6
The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
Jason Lives: The Making of Friday the 13th: Part VI
Meeting Mr. Voorhees – alternate ending storyboards
Slashed Scenes
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Still Gallery
Disc 8
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW restored stereo track
Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actor Kane Hodder
Audio Commentary with director John Carl Buechler and actors Lar Park Lincoln and Kane Hodder
Jason’s Destroyer: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VII
Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
Makeover by Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
Slashed Scenes with introduction
Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD-Rom)
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spot
Movie Stills Gallery
Poster and Behind-the-Scenes photos
Disc 9
FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – SDH
Audio Commentary with director Rob Hedden
Audio Commentary with actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett and Kane Hodder
New York Has A New Problem: The Making of Friday the 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
Slashed Scenes
Gag Reel
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Behind-the-Scenes gallery
Disc 10
JASON GOES TO HELL – R-RATED THEATRICAL VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 2K scan of the interpositive
NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
A look at the Friday the 13th Prop Museum Book
Disc 11
JASON GOES TO HELL – UNCUT VERSION
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 2K scan of the interpositive with HD inserts
NEW Introduction by director Adam Marcus
NEW The Gates of Hell – an interview with director Adam Marcus
NEW Jason vs. Terminator – Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams
NEW Über-Jason – an interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason
NEW Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke
Additional TV footage with NEW optional Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter M. Bracke
Audio Commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey
Disc 12
JASON X
Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo, 5.1 – English SDH
NEW 2K scan of the interpositive
NEW Introduction by Kane Hodder
NEW Audio Commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter M. Bracke
NEW Outta Space: The Making of JASON X – featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer
NEW In Space No One Can Hear You Scream – an interview with writer Todd Farmer
NEW Kristi is A Headbanger – an interview with actress Kristi Angus
NEW Jason Rebooted – Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X
Audio Commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham
The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees – a documentary on the history of Jason
By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X – Making-of/production documentary
Club Reel
Vintage cast and crew interviews
Behind-the-Scenes footage
Electronic Press Kit – cast and crew interviews and behind-the-scenes footage
Theatrical Trailers
TV Spots
Movie Stills Gallery
Posters and Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
Disc 13
FREDDY VS. JASON
Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 EX – English SDH
Audio Commentary by director Ronny Yu, actors Robert Englund and Ken Kirzinger
21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including the Original Opening and Ending with optional commentary by director Ronny Yu and executive producer Douglas Curtis
Genesis: Development Hell
On Location: Springwood Revisited
On Location: Cabin Fever
Art Direction: Jason’s Decorating Tips
Stunts: When Push Comes to Shove
Make-up Effects: Freddy’s Beauty Secrets
Visual Effects Exploration
My Summer Vacation: A Visit to Camp Hackenslash
Pre-fight press conference at Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas
Music Video: Ill Nino “How Can I Live”
Theatrical Trailer
TV Spots
Disc 14
FRIDAY THE 13th (2009)
Audio: Dolby TrueHD 5.1, Dolby Digital 5.1 – English SDH
Terror Trivia Track with Picture-In-Picture featuring comments from the cast and crew
The Rebirth of Jason Voorhees – a look at the making of Friday the 13th
Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – remembering the groundbreaking original movie
Slashed Scenes
The Best 7 Kills
Disc 15
BONUS DISC 1:
NEW Crystal Lake Confidential – an interview with producer/director Sean S. Cunningham
NEW Machete Memories – an interview with producer/director Steve Miner
NEW Chicago to Connecticut: The Early Career of Harry Manfredini – an interview with composer Harry Manfredini
NEW The Magic Keyboard – Harry Manfredini on scoring Friday the 13th
NEW Blood Types – an interview with actor Harry Crosby
NEW Once Speared, Twice Shy – an interview with actor Bill Randolph
NEW Back to Camp: The Locations of Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th Part 2 hosted by Michael Gingold
NEW It Came from the Vaults – an interview with La-La Land Records’ Matt Verboys and Michael V. Gerhard and composer Harry Manfredini
NEW Finding Friday: On Location of the Friday the 13th Films
The Friday the 13th Chronicles – an 8-part featurette on the first 8 films
Secrets Galore Behind the Gore – a 3-part featurette on the makeup effects of Part 1, Part 4 and Part 7
Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
Tales from the Cutting Room Floor
Friday the 13th artifacts and collectibles
Jason Forever – Q & A with Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham and Kane Hodder
Legacy of the Mask
Slasher Films: Going for the Jugular
The Friday the 13th Playing Cards Still Gallery
Easter Eggs
Disc 160comments
BONUS DISC 2:
Music Video: Alice Cooper The Man Behind the Mask
NEW Alice Lives: Alice Cooper and Friday the 13th Part VI – a look at the music video The Man Behind the Mask featuring interviews with Alice Cooper and director Jeffrey Abelson
NEW Legends Never Die – Tom McLoughlin at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery
NEW Life, Death and Jason Voorhees – an interview with director Tom McLoughlin
NEW The Road to Crystal Lake – an interview with producer Sean S. Cunningham
NEW Faceless Evil – Sean S. Cunningham and Jason
NEW Jason Was Here: Friday the 13th Part 3 – 6 Locations Then and Now
Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – including interviews with Adrienne King and Melanie Kinnaman (80 mins.)
Slice and Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – including interviews with Corey Feldman and John Carl Buechler (78 mins.)
Trailer Reel – all 12 Friday the 13th trailers in a row
FREDDY VS. JASON Storyboards and Production Galleries
Friday the 13th (2009) Teaser Trailer
Friday the 13th (2009) Theatrical Trailer
Friday the 13th (2009) TV Spots
Friday the 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit – interviews with cast and crew, behind-the-Scenes footage
Friday the 13th Series Newspaper Ad Still Gallery – vintage newspaper ads for all 12 films
Easter Egg
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.