Friends: The Reunion Numbers Almost as Big as Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

After various pandemic-related delays, Friends: The Reunion finally hit HBO Max Thursday and on its first day on the platform, almost reached heroic numbers for the streamer. TVision — a streaming analytics provider — released data suggesting 29-percent of US-based "streaming households" watched Friends: The Reunion on Thursday, May 27th, within the special's first 24 hours of release. In comparison, Wonder Woman 1984 reached 32-percent of the same households.

The Wonder Woman sequel has often served as the benchmark for HBO Max performance, with the Patty Jenkins' film serving as one of the streamer's most popular launches to date. Furthermore, TVision claims Friends: The Reunion reached 13-percent more households than Mortal Kombat, a movie that released in theaters the same time it was added to HBO Max.

In comparison to non-Warner properties, the analytics firm says 34-percent of streaming households watched WandaVision on its first day of release. Other acclaimed series weren't as lucky, such as HBO's Mare of Easttown. Despite being one of the hottest shows on television, just one percent of streaming households tuned into the Kate Winslet-led series for its premiere.

It's important to note Warners thought Wonder Woman 1984 performed so well on the service, the studio greenlit a third film the weekend Wonder Woman 2 hit streaming.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend of the threequel. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

Jenkins continued, "I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide.' Don't fall in love with anything. 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

(h/t Variety)