Friends: The Reunion Reviews Released: What Did The Critics Think?

Ahead of the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max tomorrow, the first reviews for the one-off special have started to appear and the resounding conclusion seems to be this one is for the hardcore fans and only the hardcore fans. Original series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage for a conversation about the good old days and if the reviews make one thing clear it's that these moments are fun and engaging. That's not the whole of the special though as multiple cuts to celebrities not involved in the show exist throughout and bring the whole thing down.

As of this writing there are 14 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for Friends: The Reunion and it's sitting at a 64% rating, technically fresh but if a couple more negative reviews arrive it will get the dreaded green splat and be considered "Rotten." The number that accompanies the Friends reunion, originally scheduled to debut a year ago as HBO Max first premiered, probably won't matter to the die-hard fans of the series but might be enough to keep those curious about it away. The special clocks in at 104 minutes though and apparently not all of it is actually the reunion itself.

