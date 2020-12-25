Patty Jenkins Teases Wonder Woman 3 Story and Long Wait for Next Movie

✖

The good news is that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins already has an idea in mind for what a third film would explore for the character, but the bad news is she confirmed that, with another project on her plate, we likely won't be seeing a third film moving forward anytime soon. Understandably, with the first sequel debuting later this month, we wouldn't expect the project to move forward imminently, but with the filmmaker noting the nature of Wonder Woman 1984 reflected personal feelings, she's unclear if what she was initially feeling about the third film will still resonate with her when that project is able to move forward.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins shared with CinemaBlend's Reelblend podcast. "But I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don’t think I’m doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It’s interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I’m sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I’m trying to say, ‘Don’t decide.’ Don’t fall in love with anything. See ‘What would Wonder Woman do now?’ What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Whatever shape that third film will take, Jenkins previously commented that she sees a third film being her last in the franchise.

“Wonder Woman 1984 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength,” Jenkins explained to German magazine Geek earlier this year. “But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.”

However, given how unpredictable the release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been, as well as the uncertainty of how Hollywood will move forward in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when a third film could potentially move forward.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters and HBO Max on December 25th.

