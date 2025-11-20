Frozen 3 & 4 Stars To Get 3 of the Biggest Deals in Animated Movie History As Salaries Are Reportedly Revealed

The original Frozen arrived in theaters in 2013, redefining the modern Disney princess with smashing box office records. Its sequel, Frozen 2, soared to even greater heights, with the two films collectively grossing over $2.6 billion worldwide. The franchise has since become one of Disney’s most valuable properties, expanding into a multimedia empire of merchandise, theme park attractions, and Broadway shows. In an unprecedented move for its animation division, the company is now developing Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 simultaneously, crafting a sprawling storyline across two films. This immense confidence in the franchise’s future is not only reflected in the ambitious production strategy but also in the historic deals reportedly signed by its principal cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Wrap, Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), and Josh Gad (Olaf) have each signed landmark deals worth over $60 million to return for Frozen 3 and Frozen 4. This figure, which makes their potential salary per movie $30 million, is double the reported $15 million each star earned for Frozen 2. The agreements are structured to include significant back-end bonuses tied to the financial success of the films. Each of the three actors is set to receive nearly $20 million upfront for their work across the two sequels, with the remainder of the total value dependent on the movies’ box office performance.

These deals place the Frozen stars among the highest-paid actors for a single role in Hollywood history. The figures are comparable to some of the most lucrative contracts ever signed, rivaling paydays for major live-action blockbusters. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. earned a reported base salary of $20 million for Avengers: Endgame, which ballooned to approximately $75 million after he received a percentage of the film’s massive profits. Similarly, icons like Will Smith for Men in Black 3 and Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick have commanded salaries exceeding $100 million for a single film through deals that included significant portions of the box office gross. The Frozen cast’s new salaries are a clear indicator of their perceived value to what has become a cornerstone of modern Disney.

The Frozen Cast Payment Is Proportional to the Franchise’s Success

Image courtesy of Walt Disney Animation

The massive paychecks secured by the stars of Frozen are a direct reflection of the franchise’s staggering economic impact for The Walt Disney Company. The financial success extends far beyond the impressive box office numbers. Since its debut, Frozen has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar brand, driven by an incredibly lucrative merchandising arm that has generated an estimated $10.5 billion in revenue alone. The images of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf have adorned everything from toys and apparel to school supplies and home goods, creating a constant stream of income that dwarfs the films’ theatrical earnings.

Frozen‘s omnipresence has solidified the characters’ places in the cultural lexicon and has fueled numerous other profitable ventures. The franchise has a significant footprint in Disney’s theme parks worldwide, with dedicated attractions and entire themed lands that draw millions of visitors. “Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure” is a featured experience on the Disney Wish cruise ship, and the story has been adapted into a popular touring Disney on Ice production. Furthermore, Frozen made a successful leap to the stage with a Broadway musical that, despite its run being cut short by the pandemic, hosted 1.3 million theatergoers and grossed $150 million. The continued global demand for all things Frozen demonstrates the sustained value of the intellectual property. The voices of Bell, Menzel, and Gad are intrinsically linked to these beloved characters, making their contributions essential to the ongoing success and expansion of the Disney empire.

Frozen 3 is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 24, 2027.

What are your thoughts on the Frozen cast’s new salaries? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!