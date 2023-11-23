Frozen 3: Jennifer Lee Teases Epic Multi-Film Story

Frozen 3 is already getting teased as a bigger story by Jennifer Lee. The original movie's director talked to The Walt Disney Company blog about Wish and what the future holds for Anna and Elsa. Frozen 4 has already been broached numerous times by the company in recent months. (Add Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2 to that pile of sequels as well!) So, there's clearly a lot of thoughts about what to do with the popular franchise. For Lee, Frozen 3 might just be the first course before delving into even more detail in another film. Now, there has been no trailer yet. But, if the people involved are already hinting toward a bigger project than fans realize, you should expect a bit more when new details about the sequel emerge

Lee teased, "Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it's so epic it may not fit into just one film."

Will Jennifer Lee Return To Frozen?

(Photo: Disney)

With the third movie on the way, there are a ton of fans wondering if Lee will sit back down into the director's chair and helm Frozen 3. When ComicBook.com caught up with the Wish producer, she said that she understood the desire from the fans. However, there's a long time before we hear an announcement on who will be directing the next sequel. Lee has her hands busy with Wish and numerous other projects. But, anything can happen between right now and the movie's release.

"Well, I definitely know that I want to go back to filmmaking at some point," Lee told us. "I'm getting older, but I'm not old yet. Depends on who you ask. The Frozens were the only two I got to do, and I never really got to do a film from scratch. Wish is the closest thing to that, because Wreck-It Ralph, I was brought; on Frozen, I was brought on; Zootopia, I was brought on."

She continued, "So that is a hunger for me, and at some point, I definitely will go back. Right now, I'm having so much fun with the new generation. I do get to be a part of every film. I do get to be a part of Frozen. It all feels great. But yeah, it's there. I think I'll know the right moment."

Frozen 4 On The Way?

(Photo: Disney)

Just a week ago, Disney CEO Bob Iger heralded a Frozen 4 before the third one even hit theaters. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the executive explained they're already thinking about another helping of this popular franchise. (The entire announcement occurred as they unveiled Hong Kong's Frozen Land at the Disneyland location there.

"Well, I'll give you a little surprise there Michael. Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too," Iger announced. "But, I don't have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories."

"For years at our Disney Parks, we've been creating these large immersive worlds. Essentially, they are the physical embodiment of some of the greatest stories that we've told…And of course, Frozen being one of our most valuable franchises, as you mentioned, a very successful film, I think it's just right for building the place that Frozen takes place in. It's just a fantastic land that enables people to get immersed in the story of Frozen and interact with all the great characters from the films," Iger said.

Are you down for Frozen 4 and 5? Let us know down in the comments!