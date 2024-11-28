How Moana 2 Directly Calls Out Disney Princess Tropes

Moana 2 has finally hit theaters, eight years after the original movie made history by featuring a female Disney protagonist who’s all about adventure instead of romance. Nevertheless, since the movie’s release, Moana has been marketed alongside classic characters as part of the Disney Princess brand, such as Aurora, Cinderella, and Snow White. Curiously, Moana 2 directly addresses Moana’s Disney Princess status, a concept that has become muddier thanks to a specific line in the sequel.

WARNING: MOANA 2 SPOILERS!

In the sequel, Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) sets sail again to break the curse of the vengeful god Nalo (voiced by Tofiga Fepulea’i), who has trapped the sea current that once allowed human tribes to get in touch with each other. As expected, she teams up again with the demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson). Once the old friends reunite, Maui refers to Moana as a “princess.” She’s annoyed by the title, underlining that she’s no princess. However, Maui insists that many people think of her that way. This playful banter seems like a direct nod to the Disney Princess controversy, as Moana stands against all the usual traits that define these characters.

Is Moana a Disney Princess?

The Disney Princesses brand has traditionally represented a specific female character archetype: usually royal by birth or marriage, often in need of rescue, and typically finding their happy ending through romance. That formula defined even more proactive princesses such as Pocahontas, whose journey is still about finding romantic love. It’s no wonder so many people criticize the classic lineup, as young girls should have a more diverse set of examples. There’s nothing wrong with romance, but women’s aspirations should never be reduced to it.

Furthermore, the brand receives a lot of heat for how traditional princess narratives often reinforce limiting gender roles and unrealistic beauty standards, making them increasingly out of touch with modern audiences. That’s why some fans resist Moana being considered a Disney Princess. As the daughter of her tribe’s chief, Moana inherits the royal aspect of the archetype. However, her movies are about her independence instead of a romantic relationship, which sets her apart from classic Disney royalty. Plus, the character design reflects Maori ethnic traces instead of the European standard that Disney used for generations.

Nevertheless, Moana is one of the thirteen female characters under the Disney Princesses’ umbrella. That’s due to the company making a genuine effort in recent years to change the stereotypes it, unfortunately, helped to spread. Before Moana, Merida from Pixar’s Brave had also been crowned a Disney Princess, despite her refusal to get married in the movie. More recently, Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon has also been enlisted to provide the brand with one more powerful female warrior. Finally, let’s not forget that Mulan is also a Disney Princess, and even if she has a romantic connection, her movie is about her warrior feats.

In that context, Moana 2’s meta-commentary reflects the challenges the Disney Princesses label faced. On the one hand, it represents an outdated ideal that should be challenged. On the other hand, it has become the home to a wide variety of woman, each with their own personality and goals.

Moana 2 is currently playing in theaters worldwide.