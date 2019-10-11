Funko’s Beetlejuice With Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town Set is Live

As expected, Hot Topic and Funko launched the Beetlejuice with Dante’s Inferno Room Pop Town exclusive last night and the set sold like crazy. However, it was still possible to order one at the regular price of $32.90 right here on the morning of October 11th. There’s no telling how much longer they’ll last, so grab one while you can. If they sell out, you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dante’s Inferno Room was a strip club full of demonic women in Tim Burton’s classic Beetlejuice film. Funko toned it down a bit by removing the “GIRLS” and “Live Nudes” signage, but this definitely isn’t the kind of Pop we see from Funko on a daily basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Hot Topic and Funko also released their One-Punch Man Saitama at Martial Arts Tournament Pop figure last night, and it was also available to order right here at the time of writing. It features removable hair!

The inspiration for this figure comes from a storyline in Season 2 of One-Punch Man where Saitama entered a martial arts tournament dressed as Bang / Silver Fang’s pupil Charanko – complete with a hilariously absurd wig.

In other Funko news, one of the biggest Pop figure sales of the year is on! Entertainment Earth has launched their annual buy one, get one 50% off sale and over 4000 figures are up for grabs. This includes popular pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers, but we’ve picked out some gems to get you started:

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop the entire sale while it lasts (shipping is free on in-stock orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.