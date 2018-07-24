Funko Debuts ‘Coraline’ Pop Figures

Be careful what you wish for – unless you’ve been wishing for Funko Pop figures from Coraline, because that wish has totally come true and they are excellent.

Indeed, the creepy stop-motion animated film Coraline, which is based on a novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, now has a wave of Funko Pop figures that includes Coraline with her cat, Coraline in a raincoat (a 1-in-6 chase variant features Coraline in a raincoat and hat), Other Mother, Mr. Bobinsky with his mouse, and a doll version of Coraline with button eyes and string hair. You can pre-order the entire standard collection of Coraline Pop figures right here with shipping slated for September.

If you’re unfamiliar with Coraline, head on over to Netflix and remedy that right away. The official description reads:

Coraline Jones is a girl of 11 who is feisty, curious, and adventurous beyond her years. She and her parents have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment. Coraline seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her, but it does; she uncovers a secret door in the house. Walking through the door and then venturing through an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence.

On a related note, Disney’s Hocus Pocus celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 16th, and Funko marked the occasion with the Sanderson Sisters Pop figures that fans have wanted for ages now.

These Pop figures are one of the hottest Funko releases at the moment, and the only place you can order the Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, and Mary Sanderson Funko Pops (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy respectively) is right here at Spirit Halloween. That’s appropriate, because Hocus Pocus is definitely a Halloween movie and very much not the kind of movie that you release in the middle of the summer.

