Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Advice Fury Road Star Gave Her

Anya Taylor-Joy is taking on the iconic role of Imperator Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road in the upcoming prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with the actor confirming the advice she earned from Fury Road's Nicholas Hoult was to "trust George," meaning director George Miller. It's hard to argue with this advice, given how prolific Miller has been as a director, but given how Fury Road faced countless struggles during development and production, only to go on to score more Academy Award nominations than any other movie in the year of its release, Miller clearly has a firm grasp on how to get the movie he wants. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24th.

"These movies are big, colossal beasts, and it's a type of filmmaking where it's all stitched together so surgically that you can feel a bit lost in it," Taylor-Joy shared with Total Film, per GamesRadar, after revealing the advice she scored from Hoult. The pair starred together in 2022's The Menu.

With there being a 30-year gap between the releases of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road, the franchise had fallen out of the cinematic zeitgeist. Taylor-Joy went on to point out how, in addition to trusting Miller, she would return to Fury Road regularly to get caught up to speed on the world of the franchise.

"I would watch the first 10 minutes of Fury Road over and over again, just to understand how all of it worked," the actor admitted.

Max was originally played by Mel Gibson before Tom Hardy took on the role in Fury Road. With the years the character spent attempting to survive the post-apocalyptic deserts of the franchise, he had gone a bit more feral than the version of the character seen in the first three movies. Taylor-Joy is stepping into the role of Furiosa, who was originally played by Charlize Theron.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!