G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Movie Classified Series Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Last week, Paramount Pictures announced a new release date for the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins film, which stars Henry Golding as the title character. The announcement coincided with the Hasbro Fan Fest 2021 debut of G.I. Joe Classified Series figures based on the characters in the movie.

A full breakdown of of the figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images and a Snake Eyes figure unboxing by Golding himself. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with a release date set for August.

G.I Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes Figure

G.I. Joe Classified Series Storm Shadow Action Figure

G.I. Joe Classified Series Akiko Action Figure

G.I. Joe Classified Series Scarlett Action Figure

G.I. Joe Classified Series Baroness Action Figure

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and stars Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Peter Mensah, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, and Iko Uwais.

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on July 23rd. You can check out all of Hasbro's Fan Fest reveals and where to pre-order them right here.

