Hasbro Fan Fest 2021: The Complete Reveals and Pre-Orders

If you are a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, Fortnite, Transformers, Power Rangers, or G.I. Joe, you'll want to keep tabs on this page tomorrow, April 9th. That's because Hasbro is hosting their first ever Fan Fest virtual event for collectors, and reveals for the aforementioned brands will begin at 11am ET. It seems as though Hasbro will launch a ton of pre-orders as part of the event, and if you want to keep track of them all, here's what you need to know...

Hasbro has revealed that products from Fan Fest will be available to pre-order starting at 2pm PT / 5pm ET on Friday, April 9th. You can watch the reveals as they happen here on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel, but we're going to make things easier by keeping track of all the reveals in the categories listed below - complete with pre-order links.

That said, expect this post to update throughout the day. Until then, the categories listed below contain teasers from Hasbro about what to expect. Odds are that we'll see mix of mainline releases and limited edition Fan Channel exclusives - the latter will be marked.

Fortnite

"A new collection has just landed! It’s OFFICIAL! Hasbro has partnered with Epic Games and created an all-new toy line! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they debut the all-new Victory Royale line! Get ready to drop in as we unveil three legendary new items, including a first-time character to appear in toy! Gear up for some next-level reveals!"

Transformers

"Worlds continue to collide on Transformers! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design team as they reveal toys from Wave 3 Kingdom and share some exciting news about the final chapter of Netflix’s Transformers: War for Cybertron trilogy. Don’t miss out as we take a closer look at Kingdom Commander and Titan Class figures, including a first-time character to appear in toy! And if you thought the Pulse exclusive weapons pack was epic, you’ll find the next one to be a blast. Finally, we will reveal a new Pulse exclusive toy capsule in partnership with IDW Publishing that will turn the Transformers universe upside down. Get ready for a panel that’s... More Than Meets the Eye!"

Power Rangers

"The Hasbro Power Rangers team will share MORPHINOMINAL news and updates around the expanding Lightning Collection product line. Power Ranger fans will get early looks at cool new action figures coming soon, as well as a sneak peek at what’s coming up later this year. “It’s Morphin Time!”

G.I. Joe

"YO JOE! SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS toys revealed! Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they debut exciting new products from the upcoming SNAKE EYES feature film. Get an in-depth look at the stealthy Snake Eyes Ninja Strike role play toys and the latest additions to the highly detailed Classified Series collection. Plus, we’ve received intel that Snake Eyes himself, Henry Golding, will be making a guest appearance to unveil his signature action figure!"

Marvel

"Hasbro Marketing & Design teammates will assemble to share exciting news about the popular Marvel Legends product line. True Believers will get a sneak peek of upcoming Marvel Legends action figures and premium role play offerings."

Star Wars

"Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from across the Skywalker saga and beyond. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises."

We're going to go ahead and guess that Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be a big part of the Star Wars reveals - stay tuned!