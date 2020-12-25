Gal Gadot Says Justice League Experience With Joss Whedon "Wasn't the Best" While Supporting Ray Fisher

✖

While Gal Gadot is ready for her next appearance in the DC Comics universe with the release of Wonder Woman 1984, fans won't have to wait long before she returns next year in Zack Snyder's Justice League. But given all of the drama surrounding Joss Whedon's reshoots and WarnerMedia's investigations into misconduct perpetrated by the director and some producers, people have questions about Gadot's time on set. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gadot spoke out about her work on Justice League and confirmed that she didn't exactly enjoy working with Whedon on the reshoots after he took over for Zack Snyder.

During the interview, Gadot went on to shed some light on her time filming the movie. She also gave support to her co-star Ray Risher, who has been championing the crusade against Whedon as well as producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

"I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," said Gadot. "I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."

During a separate interview with Variety, Gadot confirmed that she took part in the investigation that took place after Fisher went public with his experiences. While WarnerMedia said "remedial action has been taken" after conducting their investigation, there hasn't been any word on what has actually taken place in response to their findings.

"I don’t know what that means either," Gadot said in response to the statement from WarnerMedia. "I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome."

While the cast originally supported Whedon ahead of the movie's release, Fisher has since gone on the record to explain that the replacement filmmaker's behavior was egregious during the reshoots for Justice League. He has since been supported by Gadot and Jason Momoa.

It's unclear who has faced what, if any, kind of disciplinary action as a result of WarnerMedia's investigation, but Fisher himself made it seem like he was satisfied with the findings. Whether or not he'll be satisfied with the actions taken as a result of the findings is another story.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will reportedly release on HBO Max in March 2021. Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.