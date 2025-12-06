Gal Gadot Reveals Original Wonder Woman Test Footage (And It Teased Major History With Batman)

It’s surreal to think that 12 years ago, an entire other DC movie universe was being built at Warner Bros., and this week, one of the biggest stars of that universe celebrated the anniversary with some rare footage. Gal Gadot made her Wonder Woman debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and while it was a smaller part due to Batman and Superman getting much of the focus, Gadot’s Wonder Woman still easily stood out, and now Gadot has shared the actual first test footage of her in the role alongside Ben Affleck.

Gadot revealed that director Zack Snyder sent her the camera test footage right here, which she was viewing for the very first time. The camera test features the reunion of Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince, which takes place after their last encounter 8 years ago. Diana isn’t thrilled to see Bruce, as she reminds him that the last time they spoke, she threatened to kill him if he tried to get in touch with her again. You can watch the full video below.

Gal Gadot shared her screen test with Ben Affleck for Batman v Superman:



"Twelve years ago today, I was cast as Wonder Woman. What a wild, life-changing ride with a character I love so much. I thought it would be fun to share my camera test with Ben — I watched it last night for… pic.twitter.com/m6YqCVsWew — Zack Snyder Film (@ZackSnyderFilm) December 4, 2025

On X, Gadot wrote, “Twelve years ago today, I was cast as Wonder Woman. What a wild, life-changing ride with a character I love so much. I thought it would be fun to share my camera test with Ben — I watched it last night for the first time 😜 @zacksnyder thank you for sharing this with me and for casting me as Diana Prince. 🙅🏻‍♀️♥️”.

Gadot’s Wonder Woman was one of the gems in the previous DCU crown, and even after a more divisive sequel, fans were still excited to see what Patty Jenkins and Gadot could do in a third Wonder Woman film. Unfortunately, that never materialized, as James Gunn and Peter Safran would soon implement a completely new plan from the ground up for the DC movie universe, including new people in the roles of Superman and the rest of the Trinity.

At the moment, we only know of David Corenswet’s Superman, who made his debut earlier this year. Batman and Wonder Woman projects and casting aren’t as far along, but both are reportedly in progress. A recent report also revealed that the new Wonder Woman movie is being written by Ana Nogueira, who also wrote the script for the upcoming Supergirl film that will be released next year, so thankfully, there is movement on the Wonder Woman side of the DC Universe.

It remains to be seen what the newest version of Wonder Woman will look like, but as we’ve seen with Superman, you can probably expect a lighter tone and the embracing of more fantastical concepts. Superman leaned into the silver age concepts and feel, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of that carry over to Wonder Woman as well, even if they are vastly different characters.

