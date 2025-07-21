DC’s Wonder Woman Movie Gets a Huge Update (& It’s Great News for the DCU)

The upcoming Wonder Woman movie has gotten a big update that indicates a bright future for one of DC’s most prominent characters. Wonder Woman is one of the three main DC characters, forming the sacred Trinity which is comprised of Batman, Superman, and the iconic Amazonian warrior in question. She is at the center of so many great DC stories, is a key member of the Justice League, and has had at least one movie that turned out to be a big hit. Although Wonder Woman 1984 bombed, there were plans to make a third Wonder Woman with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins returning. It would’ve been set in modern day, but it was scrapped by James Gunn.

Gunn threw out everything regarding the old DC universe to start anew, which also meant rebooting Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman who were all well established in the Snyderverse. James Gunn has remained very tight-lipped about what the hell is going on with Batman, despite plans for Matt Reeves to make The Batman Part II with Robert Pattinson and a separate DCU-specific Batman with a to-be-determined actor. Given this was one of the first DC projects ever announced, some have begun to speculate that Gunn is planning to make Pattinson the DCU Batman… but Gunn has denied this.

Wonder Woman Movie Gets Supergirl Writer

wonder woman 1984

Never the less, Wonder Woman has begun to appear as one of the next major DCU projects. The project only recently got revealed to the public and it seems like it’s progressing well. According to The Wrap, the untitled DCU Wonder Woman film is being written by Ana Nogueira who penned the script for 2026’s Supergirl and the upcoming Teen Titans film. It’s clear Nogueira has earned Gunn’s trust and respect to not only be writing three different DCU movies, but also crafting the script for one of the franchise’s most important characters.

Supergirl finished shooting earlier this year and will release next summer. It’s expected to be a pulpy intergalactic action/adventure film with Jason Momoa making his Lobo debut. James Gunn has been very keen on making sure he doesn’t greenlight or put any movies into production if they don’t have a good and finished script. It’s a quality over quantity thing where they’re keen to take their time as opposed to releasing a ton of movies to hit mandates. It worked for Superman as it got rave reviews and is tracking to make over half a billion dollars at the box office when all is said and done.

If Nogueira is working on three different DC movies at various stages of development, it does suggest that she is a key talent at DC Studios. As of right now, we have no idea when Wonder Woman will make her DCU debut, but it’s likely a high priority as Gunn is reportedly building toward an eventual Justice League film.

