5 Snyderverse Actors I Still Want to See in James Gunn’s DCU

The DCEU may have been a relatively short-lived endeavor, but it did get a few things right. For one, its casting was often on point. So much so that it’s going to be hard to not see some of its primary players carried over to James Gunn’s DCU franchise. But, as has been established by Gunn himself (and has received confirmation via Creature Commandos), the DCU isn’t a full reset of the DCEU. In other words, never say never to some particular fan-favorite stars coming back – either to reprise their roles or to inhabit new ones. When it comes to the latter, Jason Momoa has been cast as Lobo in the new DCU, which is a development that was long-expected and hotly anticipated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What follows are the DCEU stars that I (and I assume many others) am going to miss. The DCEU got these castings right and, considering the new universe isn’t fully deleting the old one, there’s no reason a creative genius like Gunn can’t reincorporate them into his universe.

I’m factoring in whether the stars listed below should continue in their established role or take on a new one, and I am omitting Henry Cavill. He’s going to be mighty hard to replace as Superman, but David Corenswet certainly seems like a solid choice. And, let’s face it: bringing him on in a role other than Superman would be a distraction, at best.

1. Margot Robbie

Warner Bros. / DC

John Cena is continuing the role of Peacemaker, even if it is a slightly revised take (time will tell just how that plays out when Peacemaker Season 2 debuts). If he can, so can Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn – because no one is better suited to play the character. Two of her three DCEU films are phenomenal, and she even managed to elevate David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. Robbie needs to stay onboard if Harley Quinn is going to be a part of Gunn’s DCU.

And, while on the topic of Suicide Squad characters: Jai Courtney was a standout as Captain Boomerang, and he’d remain as such in Gunn’s universe. After all, like Robbie, he was one of the few Gunn brought back from Ayer’s movie. The Slither director just might have to get extra inventive on how he’s brought back.

2. Gal Gadot

Warner Bros. / DC

With Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash under her belt, Gal Gadot is tied with only Jason Momoa for the number of (sometimes uncredited) appearances in DCEU installments. And for good reason: she wore the part of Wonder Woman like a glove.

Gadot brought a warmth to the role that’s going to be as difficult to replace, as is her comfort in action scenes. Could Gadot join the DCU as a non-Diana Prince character? Sure, former TV Wonder Woman Lynda Carter did it with her DCEU appearance. But if Gal Gadot comes back at all, it probably should be as Wonder Woman. Gadot’s not quite as irreplaceable as Robbie, but she’s close.

3. Chris Pine

Warner Bros. / DC

In the situation where Gadot comes back as a character other than Wonder Woman, Chris Pine could and should come back as a character other than Steve Trevor. If Gadot is returning as Wonder Woman, Pine’s Trevor should stay dead and buried. He was already brought back once, and it didn’t quite work.

Pine is such a natural in big-budget projects that he’s an easy choice for the DCU. With a good sense of humor, a formidable presence in action scenes, and classic movie star good looks, he’s a great name to get butts in seats. Not to mention, James Gunn also has a good sense of humor, so they would likely prove to be a good match.

4. Chris Messina

Warner Bros. / DC

There are only a handful of projects that Gunn should just go ahead and consider DCU canon: Peacemaker Season 1, The Suicide Squad, and Birds of Prey. On one hand, it wouldn’t be that difficult to incorporate them and, on the other, they’re just so solid that the DCU canon would be lucky to have them.

One of the many factors that made Birds of Prey such an underrated installment of the DCEU was Chris Messina‘s unhinged performance as Victor Zsasz. He understood the assignment and, while there really wouldn’t be much point in bringing him back as Zsasz, Gunn should find something for Messina to do.

5. Aldis Hodge

Warner Bros. / DC

As a whole, Black Adam is as forgettable as a comic adaptation can get. However there was one performance that stood out, and that was the ever-underrated Aldis Hodge. He brought both gravitas and humanity to the role of Hawkman and made the character work as a Captain America-type glue for the Justice Society of America.

Hodge is another actor who could come back either as the character he played before or someone new. Hawkman was only in one movie, so he’s not fully ingrained in the audience’s memory as inextricable from Hodge – and vice versa. Perhaps his solid work as Hawkman will be seen as an elaborate audition tape for a larger, multi-movie role in the DCU.