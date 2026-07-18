Gal Gadot’s New Movie Reveals DC Star Is Leaping to a Surprising New Genre – Watch The Runner Trailer

Gal Gadot will always have a special place in DC fans’ hearts after her amazing turn as Wonder Woman in the DCEU, and while she’s sadly not going to be stepping into those boots moving forward, , rather literally. Gadot’s next project is titled The Runner, and as you can see in the first trailer below, the new film has the star leaping into an unexpected genre.

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The Runner is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that has Gadot playing a mother who ends up being tasked with killing someone if she wants to get her son back unharmed, as he has been kidnapped by someone from her past. The Runner title is inspired by the fact that Gadot’s character Maia is an avid runner, but also by the fact that she has to run all over the city based on the kidnapper’s ever-escalating demands. The film looks intense from beginning to end, and you can watch the full trailer below.

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Gal Gadot Tackles A New Genre With The Runner

Gadot’s a veteran of big action sequences thanks to her time as Wonder Woman, the Fast & Furious franchise, and Red Notice, and she’s also tackled intense espionage action as the central character in Netflix’s thriller Heart of Stone. That said, she’s never tackled a project in the thriller genre quite like this, as The Runner puts her in the role of someone who doesn’t have control of the situation from the outset, and the chaos only increases as she continues to try to find her son.

This is only furthered by the mind games being played by the person holding her son, and while we don’t get a look at them in the trailer, the main antagonist is being played by Damian Lewis. Lewis plays the mysterious “caller”, who is issuing instructions to Gadot’s character, Maia Marten, as he also reveals proof that he’s kidnapped her son, Noah.

His instructions are to follow every command to the letter, and if she stops or tells anyone, her son dies. As we see in the trailer, these commands and the situations they put her in will bring her into conflict with people in the city and even the police, all while she’s also dealing with the caller and what they are telling her to do in order to save her son. You can find the official synopsis below.

“In the pulse-pounding psychological thriller The Runner, Maia Marten (Gal Gadot) has built her life on being one step ahead — a sharp, resourceful, high-powered lawyer at the top of London’s legal world. During her routine morning run, a single phone call shatters her world: her son has been taken. The instructions to get him back are simple and merciless — keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one. Stop, and he dies. Forced to sprint through the city and obey a series of sinister commands, Maia must confront an impossible question: how far will she go to bring her son home?

Set against the backdrop of London’s hyper-connected streets, The Runner is a visceral, high-stakes race where every second counts, every choice carries a price, and a mother’s unstoppable love becomes the most dangerous weapon of all.”

The Runner will debut on Prime Video on September 2nd, 2026.

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