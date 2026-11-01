Game of Thrones Star’s Panned Werewolf Movie Has Clawed Its Way to Streaming Success 2 Years After Its Dismal Box Office Failure

Coming out of a hugely popular franchise can be a daunting task for any actor and it doesn’t always guarantee success in future ventures. Robert Downey Jr. discovered this when his Marvel Cinematic Universe highs were followed by the big budget flop of Doctor Dolittle. In the world of TV, several years were dominated by the high fantasy of George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, and when the series came to an end many of the actors who made their name on the show had to find new projects to keep their bank balances in the black. Among them was Kit Harington, who has found little success since his final appearance as Jon Snow, with even a Marvel movie role coming in one of the franchise’s most maligned misfires. Now, his 2024 mystery horror movie The Beast Within has found some belated success with a strong showing on the HBO Max chart.

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The Beast Within is a werewolf movie that attempted to get away from the usual tropes and reimagine the mythology by linking it to family trauma and fractured relationships. As per the movie’s synopsis, “After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal.” The attempt of first-time feature director Alexander J. Farrell to bring something new to the genre ended up missing the mark with both critics and audiences, leading to respective 40% and 46% Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Kit Harington Has Yet to Find Success to Rival Game of Thrones

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The Beast Within only received a limited release in cinemas, leading to a box office of around $51,000. When it originally landed on streaming services and home video, the movie did receive a boost with a reported $27,000 from DVD sales and a brief stint at the top of various streaming charts. However, just like Harington’s other movies, it did not pique the interest the way Thrones did. In the last several years, Harington has appeared in The Family Plan 2 as the villain in Mark Wahlberg’s comedy sequel, the gothic horror flop The Dreadful with former Thrones costar Sophie Turner, and had TV appearances in shows like Industry, Modern Love, and Too Much. Yet he is still to achieve the kind of success that seemed guaranteed when he parted ways with Jon Snow in 2019.

However, Harington has several projects on the horizon, including a prominent role in one of the biggest shows coming to HBO Max. That series is the big budget reboot of the Harry Potter franchise, with Harington taking on the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart in the second season of the show, which will be based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The supporting role will only last for one season, but was previously made famous by Kenneth Branagh in the original movie version. Harington was not the first choice for the role, which was originally set to be played by Superman star Nicholas Hoult before he was required to leave the production due to scheduling conflicts. Perhaps this could be the break that Harington has been looking for to boost his career with a role in another high profile HBO series. Of course, just like Robert Downey Jr.’s MCU return, it can be hard completely leaving behind the role that made you a household name, and the persistent rumors of a Jon Snow Game of Thrones sequel have never really gone away. Could we see Harington back in his IKEA rug costume? It would be foolish to completely rule it out.

Should Kit Harington return to Game of Thrones in a sequel series or movie? Will he return to the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments.