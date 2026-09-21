Game of Thrones Star Opens Up About Scrapped Spinoff Series, And Believes It Could Still Happen at HBO

The Game of Thrones franchise looked like it could be a one-and-done after the original ended on such a controversially bad note, but that hasn’t been the case. To the contrary, the Game of Thrones brand has bounced back in a big way this year: The new spinoff series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an Emmy-nominated hit, while the House of the Dragon Season 3 lifted the show up to new heights of popularity and hype, marking a vast improvement over Season 2.

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In the midst of all that success, HBO has announced several new Game of Thrones projects that are in development. However, one project that fans thought they were going to get still ins’t happening, and the star of that show is speaking up again about that disappointment, and also teasing that all hope may not be lost.

Kit Harington Speaks on Jon Snow’s Cancelled Sequel Series (& If It May Still Happen)

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Kit Harington was sitting down with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast and was asked to reiterate what happened with his Game of Thrones spinoff show, Snow. Starting development in the early 2020s, it was going to be a sequel series to the original show, which continued Jon Snow’s story. Game of Thrones’ infamous ending saw the series protagonist Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) go mad and become a murderous despot, forcing her lover/nephew, Jon Snow (Harington), to betray and assassinate her before she could take the Iron Throne. Jon ended up leaving Westeros in grief and heading beyond the Wall, where he had once lived amongst the Wildlings in the Free Lands.

That last-minute twist in Jon and Daenerys’s stories stunned and then angered viewers; the backlash was so immense that it stained Game of Thrones‘ reputation forever. The Jon Snow sequel show may have attempted to continue the story too early; that certainly seems to be the sentiment that Kit Harington expresses today:

“Well, we were developing it for two years or so? And I still think there’s a world in which something could work. I wouldn’t have gone into it in the first place if I didn’t. But I was very insistent at the start – and they were as well, HBO and George [R.R. Martin] – of like, ‘If this doesn’t… If we don’t find the right thing, then let’s not do it. It’s much better we don’t. And after a little while of thinking about it, It was kind of me who went, ‘I don’t think this is quite the right time.”

Why Kit Harington Is Ready For A Game of Thrones Return

HBO

Behind the scenes, Harington has been forthcoming about his struggles with the explosion in fame he experienced as a result of Game of Thrones. That included anxiety and alcohol abuse, some of it specifically related to how the show ended, and the massive backlash that it received. Since then, he’s done personal work, leaned into fatherhood (alongside his GoT co-star and real-life partner Rose Leslie), and taken on other acting roles to help spread his creative wings. That includes playing Dane Whitman (aka “The Black Knight) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a franchise that hasn’t ended up offering a whole lot of opportunity. Now that more time has passed, and Game of Thrones is in a better place as a franchise, Harington seems like he is ready to open the door to Westeros again:

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“I’ve gone, and I’ve done all these other things, and now I feel more comfortable with that character and that world again, and where it sits in my life.”

Right now, there is a Game of Thrones stage play (The Mad King) in production, a feature about Aerys Targaryen I’s conquest of Westeros has been announced, while animation guru Genndy Tartakovsky is working on an animated miniseries about the legendary voyages of Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka “The Sea Snake.” The Snow sequel could fit nicely into that lineup, just as HoTD and AKotSK are coming to their ends.

You can stream Game of Thrones content on HBO Max.