George Clooney Motorcycle Crash Video, New Details Emerge

Video footage of George Clooney‘s scooter accident has surfaced, showing the scary moment the actor was thrown from his motorcycle on Tuesday.

Watch the collision footage here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In security footage obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, we can see the 57-year-old riding his scooter on a road in Sardinia, an island in Italy. He appeared to be traveling at a high speed when he collided seemingly head-on with a dark colored car.

The impact threw him high into the air, landing on the ground. TMZ reports that his helmet struck and cracked the car’s windshield, with his helmet breaking as well.

After the crash, the dad of two was taken via ambulance to John Paul II hospital after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” reports Italian newspaper La Nuova Sardegna. He also reportedly underwent an MRI. Wife Amal Clooney rushed to his side and left with Clooney when he was discharged later that day.

A representative for Clooney told PEOPLE that he “was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

The Batman & Robin actor is reportedly in Sardinia to shoot his Hulu limited series Catch-22.

Police told NBC News that the collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday when a driver of a car allegedly did not “respect the right of way” and cut across Clooney’s path. Italian police commander Giovanni Mannoni told CNN that Clooney didn’t suffer any serious injuries, including broken bones.

Clooney has been involved in a motorcycle crash before; in 2007 he broke a rib when he and his then-girlfriend, Sarah Larson, were hit by a car when riding on a motorcycle in Weehawken, New Jersey. Larson broke her foot in the collision.

While on the island of Sardinia, George and Amal Clooney, as well as their 1-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, have been making the most of the seaside location and were reportedly recently joined by Clooney’s parents.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed Alexander and Ella in June of last year, with Amal recently telling Vogue that their first words have been “Mama” and “Dada,” although she said, “George was very careful to ensure that ‘Mama’ was the first word.”

The couple met in Italy at Clooney’s home on Lake Como through a mutual friend. Amal Clooney told Vogue that the progression of their relationship was “the most natural thing in the world.”

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she said. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”