George Clooney Teases Return for New Ocean's Eleven Sequel

Ocean's Eleven was originally a 1960 crime comedy starring members of the Rat Pack, but these days, the remake has become much more known. The version starring George Clooney was released in 2001 and spawned two sequels, Ocean's Twelve in 2004 and Ocean's Thirteen in 2007. In 2018, a women-led spinoff was released that saw Sandra Bullock playing the sister of Clooney's Danny Ocean. Recently, it was announced that Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would be leading a new Ocean's prequel film. Rumor has it that the duo will be playing the parents of Clooney and Bullock's characters. While it's been 16 years since Clooney has appeared in the franchise, the actor recently teased another movie could be in the works.

"We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script," Clooney teased when speaking with Uproxx. "Well ... I don't want to call it that," he added when the title Ocean's Fourteen came up. "I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style." He explained, "Yeah. George Burns and [Art] Carney, yeah. We're not quite that old."

During another recent interview with Variety, Clooney addressed the idea of Robbie and Gosling playing his character's parents.

"Margot Robbie's my mother? I've always thought that. And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly," Clooney shared.

Plot details surrounding the Ocean's Eleven prequel are currently under wraps, but director Jay Roach Roach has confirmed that it will take place in Monte Carlo in 1962.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht," Roach told the Associated Press. "It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old-fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

