Ocean's 11 Prequel Still Moving Forward With Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

After starring in this year's smash hit Barbie, moviegoers are definitely eager to see what Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in next. Last year, it was reported that the duo are in talks to reunite for a new Ocean's Eleven movie, which is described as a prequel to the iconic franchise. With Austin Powers director Jay Roach attached, a lot of details regarding the prequel have not been made public — but it sounds like the film is definitely still in the works. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, producer Josey McNamara teased that the film will "do right by the franchise", and hyped up Robbie and Gosling's onscreen reunion.

"I can't really say much," McNamara revealed, "but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

"They're wonderful together," McNamara said of Robbie and Gosling. "The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing."

What Will the Ocean's Eleven Prequel Be About?

Plot details surrounding the Ocean's Eleven prequel are currently under wraps, although Roach has confirmed that it will take place in Monte Carlo in 1962.

"The Monaco Grand Prix is the backdrop and there's a big famous shipping magnate who has a yacht," Roach told the Associated Press. "It's not inexpensive. And I wanted it to be old fashioned. Margot brought it to me as a kind of old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist. It is a heist movie still, but it's very much a love story. And we were both inspired by Hitchcock, To Catch a Thief but also Notorious. It just wants to be a big, big, you know, cinematic spectacle."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

At the time of this writing, a Barbie sequel has yet to be greenlit by Warner Bros. Pictures. Previous reports stated that, amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, there are not any deals in place for Robbie or Gosling, as well as Barbie director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, to return for a follow-up film.

"Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations," Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz explained in July. "The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe. It's a very rich universe… It's a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities." At the outset, we're not saying, 'Okay, let's think already about movie two and three.' Let's get the first one right and make that a success. And if you do that, opportunities open up very quickly, once you establish the first movie as a successful representation of a franchise on the big screen."

