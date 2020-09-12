Gabriel Luna's Ghost Rider Joins the Avengers in Fan-Made Concept Poster

✖

In an alternate timeline, Gabriel Luna would likely be filming his first season of Ghost Rider, Hulu's solo show featuring the fan-favorite character that first debuted on ABC's Agents of SHIELD. Unfortunately for fans of the character — and Marvel Television, alike — the whole project was scrapped after Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios absorbed the television production outfit. Now the character won't be appearing in his own series, he's now technically free to join a Marvel Studios film at any given second.

At least one dedicated Ghost Rider fans anticipates that moment coming in the next Avengers movie, when a whole new group of heroes bands together to adopt the mantle of the iconic Marvel team. Saturday, fan artist @empyre.art shared a concept of what their team would look like and lo and behold, Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider made the cut. Believe it or not, he's the only television character to appear on the piece, after all.

When we spoke with Luna earlier this year, the actor told us he wasn't willing to close the book on playing Reyes at some point in the future, though he did admit the prospects don't look good at the moment.

"I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting," Luna shared with us in January. "So I guess there's not much hope holding out. I think it's mainly, I know maybe there's still couple of pages that are ... the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was."

Luna added, We put our heart into it and I'm really happy because I think a lot of people, I'm happy that there's a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won't change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that's something that'll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is. I'm really excited to see what the future holds and what we're working on now and see what happens."

For the record, Ghost Rider joining the Avengers isn't just some fan's wild pipe dream. Reyes is currently a member of the team in the comics alongside Captain Marvel, Captain America, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Black Widow, and Blade.

Ghost Rider can currently be seen he fourth season of Agents of SHIELD, now streaming on Netflix.