Live-Action Ghost Rider Series No Longer Moving Forward at Hulu

Marvel Television had previously announced plans to develop a live-action Ghost Rider series for Hulu, with Gabriel Luna reprising his role as the Rider Robbie Reyes, which he first played in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD. However, in a disappointing turn of events, it looks as if Hulu is now opting not to move forward with the show after all. The Ghost Rider series is no more.

Deadline reported on Wednesday afternoon that Hulu is no longer developing the Ghost Rider project, and that the show is currently dead in the water. The report suggests that the streaming service and the creative team behind Ghost Rider had reached a “creative impasse” about the direction of the series. This ultimately led to Hulu’s decision to simply pass on the opportunity.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider was being executive produced by Igrid Escajeda, who was also going to serve as the series showrunner. Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb were also going to produce. At this time, there’s no word as to whether or not Ghost Rider will be shopped at other networks.

Hulu is becoming a hub for Marvel properties that don’t have a place on Disney+, particularly those that are a little bit edgier than the family-friendly style of the streaming service. Ghost Rider was initially announced along another live-action Marvel series, Helstrom, that would also deal with some of the more demonic elements of Marvel lore. Even though Ghost Rider seems to have fallen apart, Helstrom remains on track and is eyeing a 2020 premiere.

Marvel TV is also working on a series of five adult animated projects for Hulu. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Marvel’s Howard the Duck, Marvel’s Hit-Monkey, and Marvel’s Tigra & Dazzler show are all set to arrive on the streaming service in 2020. Much like Netflix did with its slate of Marvel originals, these shows will culminate in a crossover event series called Marvel’s The Offenders.

